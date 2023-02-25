Perugia-Piacenza 3-0 (30-28, 25-20, 25-20)

—

The unbelievable happened at 16.59 on February 25th Perugia, until now the dominator of the season, was defeated in the first semi-final of the Italian Cup in the PalaEur basin. The protagonist of the enterprise, because this is what it is about was Piacenza, until now it has caused misadventures and injuries, a mysterious and poorly identified object of the season, which on the key day with the most difficult opponent does the greatest thing, crashes the world champions and crashes goes to take a place in the sun completely unexpected on the eve. He wins and waits to meet his opponent in the final tomorrow, at 4 pm in front of the President of the Republic, Mattarella. Perugia starts well and immediately breaks, but compared to the past it is unable to confirm the difference on the opponent. The formations are those announced and Brizard relies heavily on Romanò (6 points for him in the first set). Sir makes the wall go wild (Roberto Russo overflowing), but then fiddles with a team like Piacenza that has everything to emerge. In fact, Lucarelli is a receiving machine and the French director can distribute as he pleases. Perugia even goes under 4 points (22-18), but Piacenza fails to exploit the great advantage. Leal is in great shape and after canceling several set balls for Sir it is Gas Sales who puts the arrow and closes a spectacular set. More was expected from Perugia’s reaction in the second set. The Piacenza wall rises and for the team that up to now had won 33 games in a row, night falls well ahead of schedule. Piacenza is solid, Perugia – for the first time this year – instead stutters, becomes insecure and misses even “trivial” balls. Gas Sales believes more and more, while Perugia is more and more out of breath. By now Piacenza believes in it and Botti’s team completes the feat with an incredible, but well deserved 3-0.