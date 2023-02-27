Applause and cheers for the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, who arrived at the Palazzo dello Sport in Rome for the Italian Volleyball Cup final between Gas Sales Bluenergy Piacenza and Itas Trentino won by the Emilians. The Head of State arrived a few minutes before the start of the match, welcomed by the Minister for Sport and Youth, Andrea Abodi, by the president of Coni, Giovanni Malagò, by the president of Fipav, Giuseppe Manfredi. “There is only one president” intoned the corner of the stadium, now sold out, dedicated to Piacenza fans. Shortly after, the anthem of Mameli was also played.

Gas Sales Bluenergy Piacenza won the Italian men’s volleyball cup, beating Itas Trentino 3-0 (25-22, 25-17, 25-23).

Volleyball, Mattarella attends the Italian Cup final in Rome

Read the full article on ANSA.it