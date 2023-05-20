Home » Volleyball, Paola Egonu sets a record: she wins her third Champions League with three different teams and announces her return to Italy




An amazing performance and a record haul: tonight Paola Egonu led her current team, VakifBank of Istanbul, to victory in the women’s volleyball Champions League against Turkish rivals Eczacibasi with a phenomenal performance: 42 points awarded sign by the Italian opponent at the Pala Alpitour in Turin, decisive to secure the 3-1 final of the team from Istanbul. Egonu, radiant at the end of the match, also has something to rejoice in for the established record: the European title she won tonight is the third of her career, won with three different teams: Novara (2019), Conegliano (2021) and now VakifBank. However, the one played in Turin was Egonu’s last match with the Turkish club’s shirt: after the summer in blue with her national team mates, the champion will in fact return to play in Italy. The landing this time will be in Lombardy, at Vero Volley in Milan, as confirmed by the player herself at the end of the match to the microphones of Eurosport.

