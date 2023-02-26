THIRD SET – Piacenza beat Trento 25-23 and won the Italian Cup.

SECOND SET – Piacenza is a steamroller and also in the second set dictates the law, prevailing in service and with the usual wall-defence correlation. The partial ends 25-17. Total supremacy.

FIRST SET – The one who took the field in the first set of the Italian Cup final against Trento was a super Gas Sales: thanks to the block and a 60% reception, the red and white won the partial 25-22.

The final of the Italian Cup between Gas Sales Bluenergy Piacenza and Itas Trentino began at 16.00.

The two teams are facing off at the PalaEur in Rome under the eyes of over 10,000 fans, including those of the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella.

Both teams met yesterday and won the two semifinals, with the red and whites able to surprise Perugia 3-0 and the Trentino players able to win 3-2 against Milan after being down 2-0.

The press release from Robert Gionelli, provincial president of Coni

On behalf of the entire sporting world of Piacenza that I have the honor of

represent I would like to congratulate all the management, the technical staff and all the athletes of Gas Sales Piacenza for the extraordinary and well-deserved competitive feat accomplished with the conquest of the Italian Cup. A success obtained at the end of an exciting final four, which confirms the great value of the team coached by Massimo Botti and the excellent work done by President Curti and all her collaborators in building a group of great value and solidity. A well-deserved success which not only embellishes the Gas Sales trophy case, but which enriches the whole sport.

Congratulations from Mayor Tarasconi, in the audience in Rome for the final. “Indescribable pride and emotion”

“From the first minute, on the notes of the anthem of Mameli and under the eyes of President Mattarella, indescribable emotion and pride”: thus the mayor Katia Tarasconi, who did not want to miss the appointment in the audience of the Palazzo dello Sport in Rome , comments the SuperLega Italian Cup final which today saw Gas Sales Bluenergy Volley Piacenza win its first trophy in the final played against Itas Trentino.

“It is an immense joy for the whole city – commented Tarasconi and the councilor for Sport Mario Dadati – the conquest of this very important goal, which rewards not only the determination and talent of champions shown by all the players on the field, but also the tenacity, determination and passion with which the president Elisabetta Curti and the whole society have brought Piacenza volleyball back to the highest levels. With a special mention for the technical staff and in particular for coach Massimo Botti, who took the team by the hand in a difficult moment and guided it, with strong motivation, up to today’s triumph, with the great honor of receiving the Cup right from the Head of State”.

“It’s wonderful to be able to share the happiness of the victory with you, in the warmth and enthusiasm of this Palazzetto – concludes Tarasconi – but we look forward to seeing you as soon as possible in the Town Hall to celebrate this extraordinary red and white success together”.

PHOTOS BY CLAUDIO CAVALLI