After the 3-1 in Romania, the Tuscan team secures the final thanks to the victory of the first two partials in the second leg at home. And it’s a party

Scandicci-Alba Blaj 3-0

(25-18, 25-12, 25-11)

An authentic monologue and a great evening of celebration. Savino Del Bene Scandicci takes home the Cev Cup beating Alba Blaj 3-0 in a match without history.

Lightning-fast departure for Scandicci who wants to close the case quickly and also send a clear message to the opponents: tonight there is none for anyone. From 0-0 to 10-3 in a flash with Zhu Ting and Antropova with hot hands. The Romanians rely heavily on the opposite left-handed Dajana Boskovic, sister of the much better known Tijana to try to get back into the match: from minus seven, Alba moves to minus three. But it is only a momentary return: Savino Del Bene reorganizes and stretches again, thanks to Pietrini’s attacks. Anthropova puts the exclamation point, and what an exclamation point, on the first set with a very bad wall (25-18).

The opposite of Savino Del Bene is unleashed and his jokes serve to immediately dig a furrow at the opening of the second set. Palazzo Wanny, sold out for this very final, drags the team along and the decibels rise in front of the winning plays of Zhu Ting, Antropova, but also Washington and Pietrini, well orchestrated by the other Chinese Yao Di. For Alba Blaj the only one who puts down a few balls is Dimitrova. The others, including Boskovic, as if they weren’t there. A hurricane hits the Romanians who are beaten 25-12 in the second set after the ace from Washington. It is the point that the trophy is worth for patron Nocentini’s club. See also Volleyball Champions League: Zaytsev drags Civitanova and overwhelms Tours

The third set is played only for signing honors, but the show goes on. Barbolini grants the runway to all the players brought for the occasion. And the honor of closing this game goes to Alberti after a slash reception from his opponents. He ends in triumph, he ends in applause. Scandicci conquers its Europe.

April 12, 2023 (change April 12, 2023 | 22:01)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

