Home Health Volleyball, Scandicci wins the Cev Cup
Health

Volleyball, Scandicci wins the Cev Cup

by admin
Volleyball, Scandicci wins the Cev Cup

After the 3-1 in Romania, the Tuscan team secures the final thanks to the victory of the first two partials in the second leg at home. And it’s a party

Scandicci-Alba Blaj 3-0
(25-18, 25-12, 25-11)

An authentic monologue and a great evening of celebration. Savino Del Bene Scandicci takes home the Cev Cup beating Alba Blaj 3-0 in a match without history.

Lightning-fast departure for Scandicci who wants to close the case quickly and also send a clear message to the opponents: tonight there is none for anyone. From 0-0 to 10-3 in a flash with Zhu Ting and Antropova with hot hands. The Romanians rely heavily on the opposite left-handed Dajana Boskovic, sister of the much better known Tijana to try to get back into the match: from minus seven, Alba moves to minus three. But it is only a momentary return: Savino Del Bene reorganizes and stretches again, thanks to Pietrini’s attacks. Anthropova puts the exclamation point, and what an exclamation point, on the first set with a very bad wall (25-18).

The opposite of Savino Del Bene is unleashed and his jokes serve to immediately dig a furrow at the opening of the second set. Palazzo Wanny, sold out for this very final, drags the team along and the decibels rise in front of the winning plays of Zhu Ting, Antropova, but also Washington and Pietrini, well orchestrated by the other Chinese Yao Di. For Alba Blaj the only one who puts down a few balls is Dimitrova. The others, including Boskovic, as if they weren’t there. A hurricane hits the Romanians who are beaten 25-12 in the second set after the ace from Washington. It is the point that the trophy is worth for patron Nocentini’s club.

See also  Volleyball Champions League: Zaytsev drags Civitanova and overwhelms Tours

The third set is played only for signing honors, but the show goes on. Barbolini grants the runway to all the players brought for the occasion. And the honor of closing this game goes to Alberti after a slash reception from his opponents. He ends in triumph, he ends in applause. Scandicci conquers its Europe.

April 12, 2023 (change April 12, 2023 | 22:01)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Taros Chemicals and Welab Barcelona Announce Strategic Partnership...

Wall Street, the performance in the session of...

Fats in the blood, here are the foods...

Immune system helps itself – medicine and health,...

China, another virus nightmare: a woman dies of...

International Patient Safety Day

“Covid Commission? Investigations also on the Regions”: the...

Social Health Operators (OSS): correct administration of meals...

Increasing case numbers of skin diphtheria in Germany

ATP Montecarlo 2023: Matteo Berrettini, champion reaction! He...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy