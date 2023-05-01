Volleyball Superlega final 2023, Trento-Civitanova 3-1: Kaziyski and Michieletto lead Itas in game-1

The first act of the Scudetto Final of the SuperLega Credem Banca between Cucine Lube Civitanova and Itas Trentino has been archived. At the BLM Group Arena great atmosphere and sold-out for this match that kicked off the series that will assign the homegrown title of men’s volleyball.

The Italian champions of Lubeholders of the last three Scudetti and in the sixth final in a row, arrived at the appointment, strengthened by the positive results of direct clashes: in the single match of the Milanese V-Day 2011/2012, with victory at the tie break, and in the Italian series in the best of five matches, won in three matches in 2017/2018. Added to this are the victories of the red and white against the Trentino team in the 2018/19, 2020/21 and 2021/22 Semifinals, which then led to the final victory. The exception was in the 2009/10 semi-final when it was the Gialloblù who advanced.

L’Itasafter six years of waiting, the possibility of conquering the fifth banner and he did it with a top-level performanceimposing itself for 3-1con the following partials: 25-23; 23-25; 25-23; 25-17. The key to the victory of the formation coached by Angelo Lorenzetti was the contribution of the wall, both in terms of points, but also of “fouling”.

The Trentino training, led by the direction of a Riccardo Sbertoli inspired, managed to rebuild effectively. Excellent attacking performance Matej Kaziyski e you Alessandro Micheletto. The Bulgarian opposite scored 22 points, Trento’s top-scorer, while the blue spiker came out with his class at a distance, after having taken a while to get going, probably also due to the emotion of the confrontation. For him 17 points on the scoresheet. In double digits we find the always consistent Daniel Lavia (11 points).

At Civitanova we tried to get back on track as best as possible, with the Bulgarian’s 20 points Alexander Nikolovforced to lose direct confrontation with compatriot Kaziyski, and 14 apiece of Ivan Zaytsev and the Cuban Marlon Yantbut the overwhelming final rush of Itas did not allow the team coached by Chicco Blengini to prevail. Back to the field Thursday 4 May for race-2.

Photo: LiveMedia/Valeria Lippera

Read all of today’s news about OA Sport