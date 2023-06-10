Volleyball, VNL 2023: Italy beats Germany and scores the second consecutive victory. Rinaldi and Romanò on shields

Italy closes the first week of Volleyball Nations League 2023 on a positive note. After the two defeats against Argentina and the USA, the Azzurri led by CT Fefé De Giorgi continued their success with Cuba by also beating Germany. As against the Central Americans, the final result reads 3-1 for the Azzurri (25-23, 25-18, 24-26, 25-19).

Slow start for the Azzurri in the first set when they found themselves chasing up to 21-18 for the German team. At that point the Azzurri shifted into high gear and above all raised an insurmountable wall: first Tommaso Rinaldi and then Paolo Porro stop the opponents’ attacks and bring the score back to a draw. In the end it is a first half by Leandro Mosca to bring the blues on1-0.

Instead, everything was simple in the second set with the Azzurri continuing on the tracks of the finale of the first set and immediately taking a lead. Rinaldi and Sanguinetti make the difference in service, while Balaso and Bottolo guarantee an effective ball change with an excellent performance in reception. The set closes with an invasion by Kaliberda.

Rocketing start for Romanò and his companions in the third set who immediately take up 9-2. Germany tries to shake itself off with Linus Weber’s attacks, slowly getting closer until it is tied at 21-21. From there a very tight set finale was born which he sees the Germans gaining the upper hand by taking advantage of an evident drop in tension in the blue half of the field, halving the gap in the set count.

Italy puts things right in the fourth set, led from start to finish and closed on 25-19 by hitting the second consecutive victory. Tommaso Rinaldi closes as top scorer with 19 points, followed by Yuri Romanò with 17 and Mattia Bottolo with 13. Linus Weber’s 19 are not enough for Germany.

