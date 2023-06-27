Volpato and Missori say goodbye, the Frattesi slope has reopened. Hoffenheim is on Solbakken – Forzaroma.info – Latest As Roma football news – Interviews, photos and videos

The Giallorossi club collects 10 million from the young couple who grew up in the nursery. With Sassuolo we return to talk about the blue midfielder while the Spaniard is ever closer to returning to Galicia

The Roma confirms itself as one of the most active companies in the transfer market. In fact, it was reached in the afternoon the agreement with Sassuolo for the sales of Cristian Volpato and Philip To the sender. After days of negotiations, the black and greens satisfied the requests of the yellow and reds and closed by dividing the deal into 7.5 million for the Italian-Australian and 2.5 for the winger born in 2004 which also includes a percentage of 15% on future resale. With the Reggio Emilia club we also continue to work on the Davide front Frattesi. Inter moved first but the Giallorossi did not withdraw from the race to get the player. In favor of the chapters plays the percentage of 30% on future resale, which would allow him to obtain a discount on the CEO Carnevali’s initial request of 40 million. And watch out too Edward Bove, a profile however that the Giallorossi would not seem willing to give up. Situation certainly to be monitored, awaiting developments. Tiago Pinto however, it is not moving only in Italy. In fact, the Portuguese general manager is one step away from closing Diego’s purchases Llorente e Rasmus Kristensen dal Leeds. As for the central defender, we are moving towards a loan with obligation to buy upon reaching a certain number of appearances. The ransom should be aroundthe 5 or 6 million euros. For Kristensen, on the other hand, one works for a dry loan or at most with a redemption option. On the exit front, however, two other names can leave Trigoria: Carlos Perez e Ola Solbakken. Il Celtic vigo he would present Rome with a new one offer of 4 million euros plus bonuses for his price tag, still too little to satisfy the demands of the Giallorossi, who start from a valuation of around 6.5 million for the Spaniard. On the other hand, there is strong interest in the Norwegian from Hoffenheim who would have already contacted the entourage without however presenting an official offer in the Trigoria offices.

Mourinho-Chiffi: the decision on the plea deal is postponed

—

The story involving José Mourinho and Daniele Chiffi does not seem to end. The Federal National Court will not rule on the case today but the decision has been postponed until tomorrow morning. Therefore, the club and coach will have to wait (at least) another 24 hours to find out the outcome of the affair, linked to the disrespectful phrases addressed publicly by the Special One to the Paduan whistle After Monza-Roma played on May 3rd. The Romareferred by the prosecutor together with the technician for strict liability and the alleged violation of articles 4 and 23 of the Sports Justice Code, aimed for the ok to the plea bargain advanced on June 13: a proposal that would have provided for an economic sanction.

June 27, 2023 (change June 27, 2023 | 20:03)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

