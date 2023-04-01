Il Voltaren it is the most widespread anti-inflammatory and antirheumatic drug sold in Italy. It is found in tablets, gel and cream, sachets to be dissolved in water and vials to be administered with syringes. But what is Voltaren used for?and when it’s best do not use the drug? Let’s explore the uses and possible side effects of Voltaren.

WHAT IS VOLTAREN

Many are wondering What are the most effective anti-inflammatories?. Well, among these is Voltaren, a drug that we all have, or have had, at home. It is a medicine that belongs to the class of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugsin rather common use and which contains the active ingredient diclofenac. As stated on the Humanitas website, diclofenac boasts analgesic, antipyretic and anti-inflammatory properties.

The drug exists in different formulations, namely:

Voltaren Emulgel 1% gel , an anti-inflammatory gel suitable for relieving muscle and joint pain. It has a cooling effect.

, an anti-inflammatory gel suitable for relieving muscle and joint pain. It has a cooling effect. Voltaren Emulgel 2% gel . This variant has a double concentration of active ingredient compared to the previous solution.

. This variant has a double concentration of active ingredient compared to the previous solution. Voltaren solution for injection (in 75 mg ampoules)

(in 75 mg ampoules) Voltaren 50 mg gastro-resistant tablets

Voltaren 75 mg prolonged release tablets

Voltaren 100 mg prolonged release tablets

Voltaren 50 mg soluble tablets

Voltaren 100 mg suppositories

It is also available in patches.

WHAT IS VOLTAREN FOR

Like all non-steroidal anti-inflammatories (commonly called NSAIDs) it is a drug which is used for relieve pain, reduce inflammation and lower body temperature in case of fever. In particular, Voltaren is used to treat episodes of acute pain in case of inflammation of the musclesfrom the joints and some bone or smooth muscle spasms.

To answer the question, how Voltaren worksit is enough to know that its active principle exerts an anti-inflammatory and analgesic action by inhibiting some enzymes involved in the metabolism of arachidonic acid (ie the fatty acid responsible for inflammation in muscle tissue).

WHAT MAKES VOLTAREN THROUGH

As specified in the leaflet shared by AIFA, in the section dedicated to the injectable solution for intramuscular use, Voltaren lets pass various health problems, from back pain to pain associated with the menstrual cycle. Not only that: it is widely used in case of rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis (and all joint diseases), and in case of diseases affecting the tissues surrounding the joints and tendons. Finally, it is effective for pain due to inflammation of non-rheumatic origin or to find relief following trauma.

IS THERE A DIFFERENCE BETWEEN VOLTAREN AND DICLOREUM?

What is the difference between Dicloreum and Voltaren? Basically none. Both contain the same active ingredient. And they both have the same side effects. Dicloreum is also used to treat joint and extra-articular rheumatic diseases. As well as for inflammation and edema of post-traumatic origin.

WHEN SHOULD VOLTAREN BE TAKEN

The moment in which to take the drug varies according to its type.

The release tablets prolonged they should generally be swallowed whole – therefore not crushed or divided, nor chewed – and washed down with a little water (or other liquid). If possible during meals . If the symptoms are more intense at night or in the morning, as stated on the product leaflet, it is recommended to take the prolonged-release tablets sera .

prolonged they should generally be swallowed whole – therefore not crushed or divided, nor chewed – and washed down with a little water (or other liquid). If possible . If the symptoms are more intense at night or in the morning, as stated on the product leaflet, it is recommended to take the prolonged-release tablets . Voltaren Emulgel should be applied 3-4 times a day. In case of pain associated with the menstrual cycle, Voltaren tablets should be taken when the first symptoms appear and for a few days until they cease.

IN WHAT DOSAGE SHOULD YOU TAKE VOLTAREN?

Il dosage of the drug depends on the type and medical situation of the patient, and is determined by the doctor.

As stated on the leaflet, the recommended starting dose for the tablets is 100-150mg per day . This dosage may be lower in mild cases or in long-term therapies, when it is around 75-100 mg per day. In the elderly it may be necessary to reduce the dose. In particular, the use in adults provides that the above dose is divided into 2-3 administrations throughout the day . In case of treatment of pain due to the menstrual cycle the recommended dose is 50-150 mg per day.

. This dosage may be lower in mild cases or in long-term therapies, when it is around 75-100 mg per day. In the elderly it may be necessary to reduce the dose. In particular, the use in adults provides that the above dose is divided into . In case of treatment of pain due to the menstrual cycle the recommended dose is 50-150 mg per day. Voltaren solution for injection it should not be administered for more than two consecutive days: the dose is equivalent to one 75 mg vial per day, which is injected intramuscularly. It must then be injected into the muscle, deep down, in the upper and lateral part of the buttock. Exceptionally (i.e. in serious cases) 2 vials of 75 mg can be administered per day (not in the same buttock).

it should not be administered for more than two consecutive days: the dose is equivalent to one 75 mg vial per day, which is injected intramuscularly. It must then be injected into the muscle, deep down, in the upper and lateral part of the buttock. Exceptionally (i.e. in serious cases) 2 vials of 75 mg can be administered per day (not in the same buttock). Voltaren soluble tablets it should be taken by dissolving the latter in a glass of water and mixing well. The dissolvable tablets should not be crushed, divided or chewed. The dose in this case is 2-3 tablets a day to be divided into as many times during the day. Two tablets a day are indicated for mild cases.

it should be taken by dissolving the latter in a glass of water and mixing well. The dissolvable tablets should not be crushed, divided or chewed. The dose in this case is to be divided into as many times during the day. Two tablets a day are indicated for mild cases. Voltaren suppositories it should be introduced after having evacuated by inserting it well into the rectum. The recommended starting dose is 100-150 mg per day in adults; in mild cases and with prolonged therapy it is 75-100. To be divided into 2-3 doses throughout the day.

it should be introduced after having evacuated by inserting it well into the rectum. The recommended starting dose is 100-150 mg per day in adults; in mild cases and with prolonged therapy it is 75-100. To be divided into 2-3 doses throughout the day. As for the gel formulation, it is necessary to apply a quantity equal to a walnut or a little less, depending on the affected area. Again 2-3 times a day. At most 4.

A suppository of the drug can be added to Voltaren tablets taken during the day to be taken in the evening, before going to bed. Without exceeding, of course, the maximum dose of 150 mg per day.

HOW LONG LASTS THE EFFECT OF VOLTAREN

The duration of the effect of the drug depends on the type that is taken. Orally, it reaches peak plasma levels within 2 hours. Voltadvance starts fighting pain in less than 20 minutes by directly targeting the cause of the pain – the inflammation.

SIDE EFFECTS OF VOLTAREN

Like all drugs, this too is not without undesirable consequences. Among Voltaren side effects Stomach bleeding, vomiting, diarrhoea, dizziness, ringing and ringing in the ears or convulsions are related to an overdose. Common side effectsexperienced by about 1 in 10 patients, are:

Mild cramps and abdominal pain

Heachache

Dizziness or lightheadedness

Nausea, vomiting

Flatulence

dyspepsia

Reduction of appetite

In the case of Voltaren tablets, side effects can also be counted abnormal values in blood tests (transaminases). In this, and in the other cases listed above, contact your doctor and evaluate together whether to suspend or replace the drug to avoid making the situation worse.

WHEN NOT TO USE VOLTAREN

Besides the side effects it is good to know when not to use Voltaren. First of all, the drug should not be given to children and adolescents under the 14 years of age. Also, taking Voltaren pregnant or breastfeeding should be agreed with the doctor. It should not be used during the first and second trimester of pregnancy (unless there is a real need). It must absolutely not be taken in the third trimester as it is a potential cause of serious damage to mother and child. It should not be taken during breastfeeding either. There is a correlation between fertility of the woman and Voltaren. If you are considering becoming pregnant, you should therefore avoid it.

As reported on the package leaflet, Voltaren should also not be taken in case of:

allergy (or hypersensitivity) to diclofenac, sodium metabisulfite (or other sulfites)

of past allergic reactions to medicines to treat inflammation, pain or lower fever

ulcer, bleeding or perforation of the stomach or intestines

bleeding or predisposition to it

stomach or intestinal bleeding

if you have had a recurring stomach or duodenal bleeding/ulcer

liver problems (including liver failure)

kidney problems (kidney failure)

established heart disease and/or cerebral vascular disease

alteration in the production of blood cells

in case of therapy with high doses of diuretics

HOW IS VOLTAREN STORED?

Like all medicines, Voltaren should also be kept out of the reach of children and pets. Preferably in a dry and cool place, perhaps in a cabinet or container dedicated to medicines. The prolonged-release tablets should be stored below 30°C inside the blister. In turn inside the box in which it is marketed, to protect it from humidity. After the expiry date, it must be placed in the special drug collectors located near the pharmacies. Or in another place suggested by your trusted pharmacist. It should never be thrown down the drain or in household waste.

