Volume cut for fine hair: These hairstyles add fullness!

When you have fine hair, adding fullness to your mane is not an easy task. At least that’s probably what you think. However, this is not true. All you need is the right haircut. Which volume cut is ideal for long, medium and short hair? Find out in this article!

The basic rule of hair styling is – if you want to add volume to thin hair, then it must be styled in the right hairstyle and cut with the right technique. Without these two aspects, no matter what you do, you will not get the desired volume for your mane. To make it easier for you, we’ve created this guide where we’re going to introduce you to each suitable volume cut for fine hair, depending on the length you want.

Volume cut for long hair

If you have thin hair, length can make it seem lifeless, but with the right cutting, coloring and styling techniques, a good hairstylist can add dimension to your locks. So it’s worth checking out these beautiful and easy volume cuts for fine, long hair before your next hairstylist visit.

Bronde balayage for wavy strands

If you have thin, wavy hair, you’ll be amazed at how much dimension and texture a beautiful bronde balayage can add. This is one of the easiest ways to create the optical illusion of more volume. Coming back to the volume cut itself – wavy hair gives you an edge as the waves themselves make your mane look more lush. However, we advise you to be careful with adding layers!

Wispy layers and face-framing highlights

This hairstyle is a great example of how the combination of coloring and cutting techniques, in this case also a blow-dry technique, can add beautiful volume to thin hair. Wispy layers with caramel highlights and blow-dried outwards and inward strands add density to your mane while sculpting and brightening your face.

Volume cut with layers and bangs

This long, layered volume cut with thin bangs brings movement to your mane. When there is movement in the strands, it also creates the optical illusion of thicker hair. In this case, the movement in the hairstyle is created by the layered front cut and the combination with bangs. There is one more styling trick that is used to achieve the volume in the photo. Blow dry the hair on a low setting to prevent clumping. Also, blow dry in sections by rotating your mane in the opposite direction and drying from the root down to create more volume.

Sleek hairstyle with curly tips and curtain bangs

When it comes to long thin hair and blonde color, we have to be careful. Why? If you are a brunette with long thin hair, then the last thing we recommend for you is to become a blonde with long thin hair. Thin hair just won’t stand up to aggressive bleaching and will break. That doesn’t mean you can’t be blonde – you can, but with a volume cut for medium or short hair, which we’ll get to in a moment.

Now let’s get back to this volume cut for long blonde hair, but its natural color is easily dyed with non-aggressive coloring techniques.

Curtain bangs and the loose wave we see here add breadth and movement to the hairdo. To achieve this effect, the hair is layered slightly at the bottom ends, but not excessively so as not to unnecessarily reduce the already weak weight of the thin hair. The strands are then styled with a curling iron. However, if you do not want to burden your hair with a heat treatment, you can replace the curling iron with hair curlers. Apply to damp hair and remove when dry. Fix the hairstyle with hairspray.

If you love your long hair but suffer from a lack of fullness, then this chocolate brown layered cut with bangs and volume at the roots is for you. Also, check out the styling trick we recommended to you at the top of this article. When you blow dry your hair, curl the ends of your hair both outwards and inwards. This will add width to your look, creating the illusion of volume.

Styling Tricks to Add Volume When styling your hair, it’s important to remember that the position your hair dries is the position it stays. That’s why we recommend blow-drying your mane right after the shower to give it volume or soft waves. Notice: The most harmless method of blow-drying is to use the hair dryer on its lowest setting and on the coldest temperature setting. When styling, focus on the front of the hair. Add volume product while blow-drying and aim the blow-dryer at the parting and front hairline first. Most people start at the back of their head, and that’s the least important part of your look – nobody’s looking at the back of your head.

Volume cut for medium length hair

Medium length hairstyles are ideal for thin hair as they don’t weigh it down and are easy to structure. When looking for haircuts for medium length fine hair, consider the shape of your face. A longer face shape benefits more from bangs than a shorter one. Here are some gorgeous volume haircut suggestions that are cutting edge in summer 2023.

The shag cut provides fullness and depth

As you probably know, the shag haircut consists of many layers. If you have medium-length, thin hair, these layers will add volume and depth to it.

An interesting fact is that the shag haircut was created by hairstylist Paul McGregor for actress Jane Fonda. It was first shown in the 1971 film Klute, where her character Bree Daniels sported this hairstyle.

However, if you go for this sassy volume cut for fine hair, we advise you not to tie it in a ponytail as your strands will look lifeless. Wear your hair loose and shaggy. For an additional effect, you can spray on a volumising spray daily.

These bob and lob hairstyles guarantee a great volume effect

A notice: Lob is Long Bob and all hairstyles listed are suitable for both lengths to achieve volume!

Asymmetrischer Bob: This modern and elegant hairstyle adds volume to your hair and accentuates your face like no other.

Bob with side parting: A simple trick to instantly lift your hair is to flip the center parting in a different direction, lifting the hair from the root for a fuller look! If your hair starts to fall out, just move it to the other side.

A blunt bob with bangs needs regular trimming but is the perfect combination to create the illusion of thicker hair. If you’re looking to revive the classic ’80s volume cut that’s taking the style magazines by storm, you can add even more volume to your look by curling your strands into waves.

Volume Cut for Short Hair – Textured Pixie Hairstyles

The pixie is the ultimate haircut when it comes to fine hair. Also, this hairstyle exudes confidence, boldness and creativity like no other and is suitable for any texture – from curly to straight. If you want to be even more extravagant in the summer of 2023 and stand out wherever you go, you can complement your pixie style with mini bangs. Not only does this combination look very chic and trendy, but it is also great for thin hair.

Pixie shag for a trendy look

This heavily layered pixie cut is further proof that neither length nor thickness of hair is necessary for modern, attractive hairstyles. The great thing about the 2023 modern hair trends is that they can be adapted to any hair structure and texture. At the same time, they offer bold, daring styles and plenty of scope for women to get creative with their look.

The trendy pageboy cut is ideal for smooth & thin hair

