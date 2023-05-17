Voluntary Celibacy: Why Do Young People Choose Not to Have Sex?

Sexual abstinence can be conditioned by external factors or force majeure but sometimes it is the result of a real decision, which affects both men and women. The voluntary celibacy is on the rise among young people and the tag #voluntarycelibacy on TikTok it has millions of views. What are the reasons behind the phenomenon? We talked about it with Gaia Pollonipsychologist, psychotherapist, clinical sexologist and expert in andrology.

What is voluntary celibacy

“By voluntary celibacy we mean the choice to abstain from sexual relations. It is different from involuntary celibacy, where “incels” (acronym for involuntary celibate) would like to have emotional and sexual relationships, but cannot find partners with whom to establish them. Just as it is different from asexuality, sexual orientation in which there is no sexual attraction towards any individual. The abstinence practiced by “volcels” (and voluntary celibate) It can change. Some refrain from any form of sexual contact with third parties, while others indulge in sexual practices such asoutercorse (i.e. non-penetrative practices). Still others practice total abstinence, which excludes both any sexual activity with others and masturbation,” explains the doctor.

Are young people having less and less sex?

«We know from various European and American surveys that there is a significant percentage of young people, specifically Millennials and Gen Z, who do not have sex. The Censis-Bayer report estimates that in Italy people aged between 18 and 40 who have practiced sexual abstinence for at least 6 months are 13 million. However, we don’t know how many of these did it by choice. We must also consider the power of social influence. Many individuals may have been intrigued or influenced by the #voluntarycelibacy trend that is depopulating on social networks such as TikTok», continues the sexologist.

Why do people voluntarily choose not to have sex?

«Excluding religious motivations, which do not properly fall within this phenomenon, it often happens following a period of hyperactivity. People, tired of one night stands (i.e. one night stands) and identical appointments, take a break from the chaos of casual sex or compulsive dating. They decide to do a “detox”, like those who go on a diet after the culinary excesses of the Christmas holidays. A detoxification phase sometimes also given by one unfulfilling sexualityboth physically and emotionally. Then there are those who want to give or restore value to sexuality, waiting for the right partners. The reasons are personal and different for everyone. The common root seems to be the desire to eliminate distractions to bring attention back to oneself. Center yourself and focus on other important aspects of your lifesuch as psychophysical well-being, school education, passions, friendships and, above all, a career”.

Sexual abstinence as a reaction to traumatic experiences or toxic relationships

«There are those who feel the need after the end of a relationship, even more so if suffered. Especially if there have been traumatic experiencessuch as sexual harassment or assault, a condom breaking during intercourse, an unwanted pregnancy, or contracting a sexually transmitted disease. Even one toxic relationship can lead to a period of abstinence. Perhaps there is the fear of meeting other people from whom one is unable to protect oneself and fall back into unhealthy dynamics. Or the fear of returning to a sexuality steeped in negative experiences or physical pain. The voluntary celibacy may be prompted by relational avoidance, such as form of protection» continues Gaia Polloni.

The benefits of voluntary celibacy

According to the expert «it helps in cases of sexual and pornography addiction. Furthermore, it could bring benefits in situations of love addiction. In those where sex is the only way to maintain the bond and closeness with each other or a way to fill a void or distance yourself from an inner discomfort. In all these scenarios, the individual has sex not because he really wants to. He is moved by fear, by the need for personal confirmation, by emotions of boredom or loneliness. Distance yourself from promiscuous or compulsive sexuality, as well as reduce the risk of sexually transmitted diseases e unwanted pregnancies, can be used to observe one’s own dynamics with greater lucidity. It makes you more aware of your emotional and sexual needs and teaches you to say no.”

The importance of psychotherapy

«A period of voluntary celibacy, especially if accompanied by a course of psychotherapy, can lead to experiencing sex as a choice implemented with desire, in full awareness and respect for oneself and for the other. The therapeutic path however, it is fundamental, especially when there are aspects of sexual or emotional addiction or history of past sexual trauma. In these cases, walking away from sex won’t be enough, but it will be necessary dig deep» clarifies the therapist.

Voluntary celibacy: what are the possible risks?

«The risks are related to the duration of abstinence. Voluntary celibacy for a few months is risk free and will have happened to most individuals at some point in their lives. Instead an abstinence that lasts for years can lead to lonelinessa difficulties in interpersonal relationships and to manage sexual urgesuntil you have depressive symptoms. Furthermore, if it is the response to past traumas (both relational and sexual), it risks procrastinating the resolution of the inner knots».

Is sex good for health?

“We know that regularly engaging in sexual activity has several psychophysical benefits, as well as maintaining a stable and serene meaningful relationship. Me too’autoeroticism is important: helps to know one’s body and in men helps to prevent prostate disorders. This trend could spread the idea that sex is the cause of a lack of personal fulfillment or growth. Sex in itself, if lived harmoniously, can only increase individual well-being; it is the way in which it is lived that can be indicative of a deeper malaise».

Can voluntary celibacy really help you rediscover your sexuality?

«In today’s society there is greater freedom of exploration and expression than in the past. However, the usability and vastness of the available options, especially thanks to the web, have contributed to lowering sexual desire. We invest less in emotional relationships. Modern sexuality is mostly individualistic, based on the satisfaction of physical pleasure and detached from the relational and emotional component. Many are stuck in the illusory search for perfect partners, with a compulsive hunger for novelty that allows you not to have to reveal yourself with authenticity. This quick, ephemeral and detached sexuality often does not allow you to stay in touch with your emotional, affective and sexual needs. Slowing down or taking a break can make sense in some situations and moments in life. There choice but you must be aware dictated by an inner drive and certainly not by a trend, an emulation or a need for recognition» concludes Polloni.

