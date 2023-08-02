Voluntary services / petition successful – every fourth place is at risk

Hurth – Campaign to strengthen voluntary services reaches more than 100,000 signatures and thus sends a clear signal against the federal government’s cutback plans.

The “Strengthen Volunteer Service” campaign is successful with its petition to the German Bundestag: over 100,000 people support the demand for a strengthening of voluntary service. The petition has thus clearly exceeded the quorum of 50,000 signatures and it is certain that there will be a public hearing in the Bundestag’s Petitions Committee in the autumn.

“The numerous signatures make it clear that the current conditions in the voluntary services have long been unsustainable! It is a catastrophe that the federal government wants to cut back on voluntary services right now and accepts that every fourth place in an assignment site will be lost. We will make it very clear at our hearing: what we need now is reinforcement, not deletion. With the planned cancellations, there is a risk that entire deployment site areas and structures will collapse, which civil society will also clearly feel. We will therefore do everything we can to prevent the cuts,” explains petitioner Marie Beimen.

With its draft budget for 2024, the federal government has initiated savings of 78 million euros, which corresponds to around 24 percent of all federal funds for voluntary services. A further reduction of 35 million euros was promised for 2025. The cuts massively worsen the overall framework conditions for volunteers and threaten the educational quality, structure and existence of the voluntary services at home and abroad. The “Volunteer service strengths” campaign supported by Lebenshilfe NRW will now concentrate on preventing the announced cuts after all.

“Politicians regularly emphasize how important education is. The voluntary services have been doing important social educational work for many years, for example inspiring young people to do care work at Lebenshilfe. At the same time, voluntary services convey social interaction, in a wide variety of assignments and at educational seminars , in which our democracy is being called into question more and more often and questionable parties that want to exclude minorities are gaining popularity, we consider the cuts in voluntary service planned by the federal government to be grossly negligent,” says Philipp Peters, spokesman for Lebenshilfe NRW.

The state association Lebenshilfe NRW

The 72 North Rhine-Westphalian local and district associations of Lebenshilfe, with around 18,000 members, and 52 extraordinary member organizations are sponsors or co-sponsors of numerous services, facilities and offers for people with disabilities. They are all members of the North Rhine-Westphalian state association, the Lebenshilfe Nordrhein-Westfalen eV

In early support centres, (mostly inclusive) day-care centres, schools and day-care centres, workshops, further training and advice centres, sports, games and leisure projects, special forms of housing and ambulant supported housing, services to relieve families and many other offers, more than 30,000 children in NRW are supported by Lebenshilfe , young people and adults are promoted, supported and accompanied by over 16,000 employees of the responsible bodies.

Full-time and voluntary employees of the Lebenshilfe are entrusted with these tasks. Relatives of people with disabilities can exchange information in parent groups, people with disabilities themselves work on boards and other bodies of the Lebenshilfe.