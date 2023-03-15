It would have taken some time before she learned to love her scar, model Stefanie Giesinger said in an interview. In the meantime, however, she sees the scar and the associated illness as a kind of superpower. “It shows me that I’ve fought, that I’ve achieved something and that I’m still here.”

Giesinger has the scar on her stomach because she had to go through two operations. She suffers from a rare bowel abnormality called malrotation. It became life-threatening due to a so-called volvulus, which is an acute twisting of the bowel that occurs in connection with the malrotation. “A surgical emergency that always has to be operated on immediately,” explains Jens Dingemann, senior physician for pediatric surgery at the Hannover Medical School (MHH), in an interview with FOCUS online.

“Malrotation is congenital, volvulus the result” – the medical background

In normal development, the embryo’s intestine migrates into the umbilical cord in the eighth week of pregnancy in order to grow outside the narrow abdominal cavity, Dingemann says. Upon re-entry, the bowel then typically rotates 270 degrees counterclockwise and then attaches to the posterior abdominal wall. If this does not succeed – i.e. rotation and attachment are disturbed – one speaks of a malrotation.

“A volvulus is a potentially life-threatening event associated with malrotation,” explains the surgeon. “The intestinal package rotates on its own axis and cuts off its own blood supply. If this is not recognized early enough, the intestine or parts of the intestine will die.” Because this can become dangerous after just a few hours, a volvulus is always a “life-threatening emergency that must be operated on immediately”.

Malrotational volvulus – the symptoms

The surgeon names symptoms of volvulus (acute torsion of the bowel) in malrotation

sudden vomiting (especially bile),

diarrhea or stool retention,

abdominal pain and

a bloated stomach.

The exact frequency of malrotation is not known because it does not always lead to symptoms. However, according to the MHH, clinical symptoms due to malrotational malformations, such as those that occur with a volvulus, occur in one in 6,000 newborns. With the 795,492 babies born in Germany in 2021, that would be just 133 cases per year.

The cause of the malrotation is not known. “I always say it’s a small programming error in nature,” says Dingemann. Genes, nutrition or behavior of the parents during pregnancy play no role, he emphasizes.

The main danger is that the medical emergency of a volvulus is not recognized, because the symptoms also occur with other diseases. “Therefore, the principle applies that volvulus must be considered immediately in infants with the corresponding symptoms,” says Dingemann. If it is detected, the chances of successful surgery are very high.

Giesinger: “It was a miracle that I survived for so long”

In Giesinger, the disease was not recognized for a long time. As a child, she sometimes suffered from excruciating pain, she had to vomit again and again, many suspected her to have bulimia, she recalls in the ARD format “deep and clear“. She had a breakdown when she was 13. Lost ten pounds in just one week. In the hospital, the doctors finally diagnosed a volvulus and a malrotation. An emergency operation lasting several hours saved Giesinger’s life.

“It was a miracle that I survived for so long anyway,” she says today.

In fact, older age is rather unusual. According to Dingemann, 90 percent of malrotational volvulus occurs before the age of five. The expert suspects that the so-called Ladd ligaments initially caused Giesinger’s symptoms. These also occur as a result of malration. “These are abnormal strands of connective tissue that pinch off parts of the intestine and cause pain and vomiting,” he explains. “Acute bowel torsion, i.e. volvulus, is an acute clinical picture, while ladd ligaments tend to cause chronic symptoms. Both are related to the malrotation and can therefore also occur in combination.” However: “I would have to know your exact clinical picture for a diagnosis,” emphasizes the surgeon.

Giesinger also reports on psychological problems – and what helped her

Giesinger reported that her illness was also accompanied by periods of depression. It got particularly bad from 2018 onwards. After her last operation, she suddenly didn’t have to function anymore, she was alone with her emotions. “It went downhill from there,” she recalls. Then came the pandemic and with it the suspension of many model jobs.