Von der Leyen from Zelensky on Europe Day: sanctions for those who help Moscow

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, chose Kiev to celebrate Europe Day. And from the Ukrainian capital, where you arrived early in the morning for your fifth visit, you announced the contents of the eleventh package of sanctions that the European Commission presented to the member states on Friday and which will already be on the table of EU ambassadors tomorrow. It is a package that mainly contains measures to curb circumventions of export bans to Russia and new goods, such as advanced technological products or aircraft parts destined for third countries via Russia, which “will no longer end up in the hands of the Kremlin”. and “that they can no longer be exported to Russia: for example, advanced technological products or aircraft parts destined for third countries via Russia will no longer end up in the hands of the Kremlin”.

“Recently we are witnessing a growth of very unusual trade flows between the European Union and some third countries – said von der Leyen in a press conference with President Zelensky -. These goods then end up in Russia”. That is why the Commission, if it notices that goods go from the European Union to third countries and then end up in Russia, proposes to the Member States to sanction the export of these goods. “This tool will be a last resort and will be used with caution, following a very diligent risk analysis and after approval by EU member states,” he explains.

It also tightens on other countries that play into Moscow’s hands to “ban the ‘shadow’ entities of Russia and third countries that intentionally evade our sanctions”. He does not nominate China as president, but according to rumors leaked in recent days, the measures should also affect some Chinese companies. Zelensky hopes for a quick go-ahead for the new package and asks that the nuclear industry sector also be included in the measures. Kiev is also confident of a positive assessment by the Commission of the report on the reforms to be implemented in order to proceed with the start of accession negotiations. The six-step route is making progress, “impressive” despite the ongoing war, says the number one of the EU Executive, “but the work must continue”. In June there will be a first oral evaluation, but what matters is October, which will include a broader overview, “on the progress in the years to come and this will be the decision-making element that will be presented to the Member States in October”, who could decide already at the European Council at the end of October.

Von der Leyen reiterated the EU’s unwavering support for Ukraine’s fight, even if the case of the ban on wheat imports imposed by five countries did not give a good signal. Solidarity has been lacking in the lanes of solidarity – accused Zelensky at a press conference – which has given way to “harsh and even violent protectionist measures by our neighbours. Any restriction of our exports is unacceptable because it strengthens the aggressor”. The president then attended the Summit on crimes committed by the Russians and gave the EU’s support for the creation of a special court only for the crime of aggression. “Kiev as the capital of Ukraine is the beating heart of today’s European values”, is the message launched on this symbolic date, which Ukraine too, with Zelensky’s decision, has decided to celebrate. “Ukraine is at the forefront of defending everything we Europeans hold dear: our freedom, our democracy, our freedom of thought and speech. Courageously, Ukraine is fighting for Europe’s ideals that we celebrate today”.