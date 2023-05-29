VORASIDENIB FOR THE TREATMENT OF GLIOMA Tumors

Increases survival for patients with IDH gene mutation

The investigational drug vorasidenib showed efficacy in the treatment of residual or relapsed low-grade glioma with the IDH gene mutation in the Phase 3 INDIGO clinical study.

The Servier-developed drug met both the primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS) of the disease and the key secondary endpoint of time to subsequent surgery (TTNI).

For many years, no therapeutic advances have emerged in the treatment of gliomas. Now, the INDIGO study results represent an opportunity to change the therapeutic paradigm for patients with IDH mutant low-grade glioma, potentially providing the first targeted therapy, explains Susan Pandya, MD, Vice President Clinical Development and Head of Cancer Metabolism Global Development Oncology & Immuno-Oncology, Servier. "We are grateful to the patients, caregivers, investigators and







