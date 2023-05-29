Home » VORASIDENIB FOR THE TREATMENT OF GLIOMA Tumors
Health

VORASIDENIB FOR THE TREATMENT OF GLIOMA Tumors

by admin

Increases survival for patients with IDH gene mutation

The investigational drug vorasidenib showed efficacy in the treatment of residual or relapsed low-grade glioma with the IDH gene mutation in the Phase 3 INDIGO clinical study.
The Servier-developed drug met both the primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS) of the disease and the key secondary endpoint of time to subsequent surgery (TTNI).
For many years, no therapeutic advances have emerged in the treatment of gliomas. Now, the INDIGO study results represent an opportunity to change the therapeutic paradigm for patients with IDH mutant low-grade glioma, potentially providing the first targeted therapy, explains Susan Pandya, MD, Vice President Clinical Development and Head of Cancer Metabolism Global Development Oncology & Immuno-Oncology, Servier. “We are grateful to the patients, caregivers, investigators and … (Continue) read the 2nd page


Keywords |

glioma,

vorasidenib,

astrocitoma,

See also  "God of War" on the PC platform! "Rainbow Six: Escape from the Restricted Area" is officially launched! ｜ Tech Supply Station 1/21 - XFastestChannel

You may also like

New frontiers for prostate cancer treatment – Medicine

Vitamin D, its deficiency can cause serious damage:...

LIVE Roland Garros: Sinner-Muller 1-0, in the 2nd...

A diaper photo to discover some newborn ailments...

Palliative care must be activated from the beginning...

Birthmarks on children’s skin: let’s debunk the false...

What could happen to your body if you...

Stomach cancer, survival rises with new therapies –...

Nicole, a coccyx tumor at 2 years old...

Insomnia problems: with these herbal teas to make...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy