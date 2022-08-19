If you want to change the IP connection with VPN on Android and Apple iPhone at the same time, then I think you can try the VPN.lat free tool. The biggest feature is the server in more than 60 countries. Many unpopular countries can be found here. For friends who want to save money by subscribing to a cross-regional springboard, then I think this VPN can meet your needs.





VPN.lat Android usage tutorial:

First, click the URL below to go to VPN.lat and install it on the Google Play Store download point. You can see that the number of downloads and installations exceeds 10 million and 90,000 comments. It can be said that it is an overwhelmingly good VPN tool.

Software name: VPN.lat: Unlimited and Secure

Mobile App:【Android】【iOS】

Website: https://vpn.lat/

After installation, you can press QUICK CONNECT to connect, swipe down to see the list of country servers provided, arranged according to the English alphabet, click the country to see the servers in different cities.

For example, Argentina or Canada provide a lot of nodes, and there is also a built-in split channel function. You can choose those apps to go through the VPN line or WiFi connection, and it is more convenient to operate without switching on and off.

Click the CONNECT connection, the first time you use it, a pop-up window will pop up when the connection request appears, and click “OK” to write the VPN connection parameters. When the green icon pops up, it means that the IP is changed to the VPN cross-region springboard connection mode.

VPN.lat Apple iOS use teaching:

As for the Apple iPhone, the operation method is similar. After installation, set the VPN to write.

Then select the city and press Tap to Disconnect to connect. It’s very simple! !

Internet speed test + experience evaluation:

The network speed measurement data is as follows. It is good to click on multiple nodes. Even if there are many users, the speed limit will not be lower than 10Mbps. The operation is very simple and easy to use. It is a pretty good tool for free services. I It also gives a good review and recommends it to everyone.