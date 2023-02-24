The vulvodinia is a gynecological pathological condition that causes chronic pain in the vulvar region.

This disorder also causes pain, burning and itching, and can often be associated with feelings of irritation, pain during sexual intercourse, difficulty wearing tight underwear and discomfort during daily activities.

Find out the details in the article.

What is vulvodynia

Vulvodynia is a gynecological disorder that causes ache chronic in the area surrounding the vulva (the outermost part of the genitals, where the vagina opens).

This pathology causes burning, ache e irritation. It can be constant or intermittent, localized or widespread, light or very intense until it becomes debilitating for daily life andintimacy.

There are two main forms of vulvodynia, sometimes associated with each other: the vulvodinia localized (o vestibolite) which is the form in which the pain is localized at the entrance to the vagina and the vulvodinia generalizedin this case the pain is spread to the whole vulva.

What are the symptoms of vulvodynia

The main symptom of vulvodynia is pain in the zone genitalwhich can be characterized by burning, irritation, nuisance pungent or button, drynessdyspareunia (pain during intercourse) and itching.

Furthermore, the vulvar tissue may appear inflamed or swollen in some cases. This pain can be intermittent or constant, eventually becoming debilitating.

Times Of healing they are extremely variable: the disturbance, in fact, can last for months (or years), as well as disappear suddenly.

It is essential to go to the gynecologist because only he will be able to make a precise diagnosis of vulvodynia, with the vulvoscopy, a type of colposcopy, which focuses on the vulva.

Causes of vulvodynia: how you get sick

Unfortunately, the cause of vulvodynia is not yet known, but some triggers are known.

In women who are affected by vulvodynia, in fact, the nerve that affects the vaginal vestibule and the vulva has an increase in the volume and number of nerve fibers.

In many women who suffer from it, there is a medical history of infections vaginal (like the candida, for example) and/or repeated bladders. Patients often have genetic alterations in the inflammatory response and muscle activity of the vulvo-perineal area.

This is why it is hypothesized that this pathology is linked to a localized alteration of the pudendal nerve, which represents the response to continuous inflammatory stimuli.

It can be said that by preventing cystitis, candida and various inflammations in the genital area, a lot can be done to prevent vulvodynia from affecting us.

How is vulvodynia treated?

Unfortunately, not knowing the cause of vulvodynia, it is difficult for the gynecologist to establish a cure that will eradicate the problem at its source.

That is why the treatments are only symptomatic. Your doctor will evaluate one therapy (or a combination of personalized therapies) according to the specific needs of each patient.

I drugs most used are the antidepressants or the antihistamines. Local anesthetics and injections can temporarily relieve symptoms. But none of these make the problem go away.

The rehabilitation of the flooring pelvic it can also help the woman if surgery is needed to remove the affected skin and tissue.

Also there diet plays an important role in relieving symptoms: in fact, foods rich in oxalates should be avoided because these substances are excreted in the urine and, at high concentrations, tend to form microcrystals in the kidneys, thus accentuating the burning sensation .

Between remedies not cure naturalare to be preferred vaginal cleansing with warm water combined with baking sodahomeopathic treatments and acupuncture.