The ASL of Bari has activated, in the San Paolo hospital in the Apulian capital, the first clinic of the Italian Public Health Service dedicated to the treatment of vulvodynia, the chronic pathology still little known and underestimated but already widespread enough in the female population, so much so that it has become recently the subject of a national law proposal aimed at recognizing vulvodynia among the chronic and disabling diseases in the essential levels of assistance (Lea).





It is a pathology with a strong clinical and social impact, multifactorial and highly disabling, which frequently affects very young women and has a diagnostic delay that can even reach 12 years in many cases. Hence the need on the part of the ASL to set up a specialist public clinic.

Up until a few months ago, this pathology was considered “invisible” by the health system and media coverage began after the testimony and thanks to the public commitment of Giorgia Solerithe girlfriend of damiano davidfrontman dei Maneskin.

Giorgia Soleri and the drama of the disease: the monologue on TV by Giovanni Gagliardi

09 March 2022



The new service was illustrated by the president of the Puglia Region, Michele Emilianothe director general of the ASL of Bari, Anthony Sanguedolcethe medical director Danny Sivo, e Rosanna Zaccarohead of the clinic, the president of the Apulian regional council also spoke, Loredana Capone.

“Today’s – said the president Emiliano – is another garrison of gender medicine that was born in Puglia. Here at the San Paolo hospital a new center of excellence for women’s health comes to life, for pathologies with respect to which they are still very few references in the public structures of our country. Gender medicine makes available to women everything they need to live in health; for us, therefore, another important goal in this direction is achieved”