Vygon Italia Srl/Ministry of Health

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater n.3676/2023 of 06.13.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 15065/2022 Vygon Italia Srl with the intervention ad adiuvandum of Confindustria Medical Devices against Min. Health, Min. Economy, Presidency of the Cons. of Ministers, Permanent Conference for relations between the State, Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Regions and Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano and towards Roche Diagnostics Spa

Attachments:

Vigon Stanza (PDF 96.1 Kb)

Reasons added Abruzzo – Vygon Italia (PDF 0.60 Mb)

Additional motifs Bolzano – Vygon Italia (PDF 0.57 Mb)

Patterns added ER – Vygon Italia (PDF 0.57 Mb)

FVG motifs added – Vygon Italia (PDF 0.56 Mb)

Reasons added Liguria – Vygon Italia (PDF 0.58 Mb)

Added motifs Brands – Vygon Italia (PDF 0.57 Mb)

Reasons added Piedmont – Vygon Italia (PDF 0.58 Mb)

Reasons added Puglia – Vygon Italia (PDF 0.62 Mb)

Reasons added Sardinia – Vygon Italia (PDF 0.59 Mb)

Motifs added Sicily – Vygon Italia (PDF 0.58 Mb)

Motifs added Tuscany – Vygon Italia (PDF 0.59 Mb)

Reasons added Trento – Vygon Italia (PDF 0.57 Mb)

Reasons added Umbria – Vygon Italia (PDF 0.58 Mb)

Reasons added VDA – Vygon Italia (PDF 0.56 Mb)

Reasons added Veneto – Vygon Italia (PDF 0.59 Mb)

Ordinance – Vygon Italia (PDF 254.7 Kb)

Appeal – Vygon Italia (PDF 0.62 Mb)

