15:01 Non-stop Russian raids In the past 24 hours, Russia has launched four missiles, 40 air strikes and at least 58 attacks with MLRS multiple launch rocket systems against Ukrainian military positions and civilian infrastructure, the Kyiv Armed Forces General Staff said. The Ukrainian air defense for its part shot down two Supercam drones, six Orlan-10 drones and six Russian-made Zala drones. Overall, the Ukrainian Air Force conducted 12 strikes against Russian bases in the country, while the ground forces hit two other bases, an ammunition depot, an air defense post and five electronic warfare stations with missiles and artillery. .

15:05 ‘Wagner asked Turkey for arms’ The Wagner group “tried to buy weapons from Turkey, a NATO ally”. This was revealed by the Washington Post, citing classified war documents, according to which some members of the Russian mercenary militia “met with Turkish representatives in February to buy weapons and equipment from Turkey to be used in Mali and Ukraine”. Mali’s leader Assimi Goïta also “had confirmed that Mali could acquire arms from Turkey on behalf of Wagner,” according to the leaked documents. According to the Washington Post, however “it would not be clear whether the Turkish government was aware of the attempt Wagner and whether the same has proved fruitful”.

15:06 “468 children died in war” With today’s small victim in Zaporizhzhia, 468 children have been killed in Ukraine by Russian attacks since the beginning of the war. Another 947 are those who were injured. This was announced by the Prosecutor General’s Office of Kiev on Telegram. “To date – he writes – more than 1,415 children have been injured in Ukraine as a result of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to the official information of juvenile prosecutors, 468 children have died and more than 947 have been injured more or less severe”.

15:20 Gb: “Fighting still active in the annexed areas” The choice of Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev – on April 5 at the plenary session of the Russian Security Council chaired by President Vladimir Putin – to discuss reconstruction, law enforcement and public order in the illegally annexed areas of Ukraine “it is probably an attempt by the Kremlin to portray the situation in those territories as normalised”. British intelligence writes it on Twitter in its daily report on the war in See also F1 / Test Bahrain 2023, Day-3, morning - LIVE - Live Ukraine. According to London’s MoD, “in reality, large parts of these areas are still active combat zones, subject to partisan attack, and with extremely limited access to basic services for many citizens.”

16:06 Isw: Reduced offensive capabilities for Russia Russian forces are using artillery to compensate for their reduced offensive capabilities. The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) writes it, explaining that yesterday both Ukrainian and Russian sources spoke of the “slowdown of Moscow’s offensive operations along the entire front line, confirming ISW’s assessment according to which the offensive Russia as a whole is nearing its peak”. “The data collected and analyzed – write the analysts of the US think tank in their update on the war in Ukraine – indicate that the use of artillery reflects the fact that the Russian forces intend to compensate for their reduced offensive capabilities in this way”. And they also add that the Ukrainian troops “are more precise in their choice of targets, but probably also benefit from being on the defensive in most areas”.

16:50 Zelensky maybe in Germany in May May could be the month for Ukrainian President Zelensky’s visit to Germany. The organizers of the Charlemagne Prize, which will take place in the coronation hall of Aachen’s town hall on May 14, are preparing to welcome the leader from Kiev, the city of Aachen reported shortly before Easter. However, the Ukrainian president’s participation will depend “strongly on the war situation at the time and the resulting security conditions”. Self See also TEAMGROUP TECHNOLOGY T-FORCE DELTA RGB DDR5 Gaming Memory Re-evolves and Strongly Launches High Clock 6,600MHz and Low Latency 6,000MHz CL30 Specifications Zelensky will not be able to attend in person, he will connect via video, organizers said, adding that this option is also being planned.

18:09 Ukraine shoots down Russian reconnaissance drone Ukrainian troops shot down a Russian reconnaissance drone flying over Sumy Oblast. This was reported by the “North” operational command, specifying that the aircraft was shot down with anti-aircraft guns. The downed drone appears to be a Russian-made Zala 421-16е reconnaissance UAV.

18:19 Kiev: the purchase of 200 armored vehicles has been agreed with Poland Ukraine has agreed with Poland to purchase 200 Rosomak armored vehicles: President Volodymyr Zelenskyi said this yesterday evening, as reported by Ukrainska Pravda. “As for armored vehicles, 200 Rosomak vehicles: one hundred now and one hundred later,” the Ukrainian leader said. The Rosomak is an 8ž8 multi-role military vehicle manufactured by the Polish company Rosomak.

19:10 Kiev: We can’t shoot down all Russian missiles Russian missiles hitting the Ukraine can theoretically be shot down by anti-aircraft missiles, but if they all go down it could cause a rapid depletion of stocks and leave the Ukrainian skies defenseless to Russian cruise missiles, planes and helicopters, which pose a more serious threat. This was stated by Yuri Ignat, spokesman for the Kiev air force, quoted by Ukrinform. A missile launched from an aircraft from a great height “can also be shot down. But where to get so many means? If we calculate how many missiles would be needed – because it takes more than one missile to hit a bomb, which is not that easy – then we run the risk of simply running out of sufficient weapons to counter the forces of the Russian Federation which are already inside. of the country,” Ignat stressed. The main task of aviation, the spokesman quoted by Ukrinform recalled, is to prevent Russian planes and helicopters from appearing in the Ukrainian skies. See also Norovirus alarm, contaminated food sold in Italy: the details

20:58 Demonstration of solidarity with Ukraine in Belgrade A demonstration of solidarity with the Ukrainian people victims of Russian military aggression, and to pay tribute to the thousands of civilian victims of the conflict, was held today in the center of Belgrade. Promoter of the gathering-performance was the ‘Russian Democratic Society’, an organization created by Russian citizens who in recent months have decided to leave their country and move to Serbia, where together with groups of Ukrainians, Belarusians and Serbs they contest the intervention Moscow’s military and in general the use of force for the solution of international disputes. “We want to prove once again that we are Russians and that we are against this war,” said Anastasija Dvorjanova. In Piazza della Repubblica, the heart of the Serbian capital, a performance was staged with bloodied human bodies joined by the hand, accompanied by signs that read ‘Putin did this’. According to the Belgrade media, more than 100,000 Russians have moved to Serbia since the Russian intervention Ukraine in February 2022.