5
- Wagner in crisis, media: now the ‘Putin’s cook’ brings Convoy into play – Foreign Affairs – daily.net NATIONAL NEWSPAPER
- Convoy, the new Russian group led by Putin’s chef (who works alongside Wagner): that’s why it’s dangerous ilmessaggero.it
- A private militia in Crimea alongside Wagner, the governor’s challenge to Putin: indiscretion from Russia Open
- The head of the Wagner group contradicts the Kremlin’s account Euronews Italian
- The new «Convoy» unit: the heirs of the Wagner Group ilmessaggero.it
- See full coverage on Google News