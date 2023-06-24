“Wagner Takes Control of Military Sites in Rostov”

breaking latest news – The head of the Wagner paramilitary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, says he is at the headquarters of the Russian army in the city of Rostov, key center for the Moscow army’s assault on Ukraine, and to have taken control of military sites, including a airport.

“We are at headquarters,” he said in a video broadcast on Telegram, “i military sites from Rostov are under control, including the airport,” he adds, as they walk behind him men in uniform.

Ready to die for the Russian people

Prigozhin further confirmed that his strength of 25,000 men it is “ready to die”, and has promised to overthrow Russia’s military leadership. “All of us are ready to die. All 25,000, and then another 25,000,” Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a new audio message. “We are dying for the Russian people”.

The tension is very high. In Moscow it closed to visitors the Red Squareil Lenin’s Mausoleum and the necropolis near the Kremlin wall in Moscow. Russian state news agency Tass confirmed that overnight a Mosca security measures were put in place, after the leader of the Wagner paramilitary group called for a rebellion against the Russian military command.

“Security measures have been tightened in Moscow, the most important sites are subjected to increased security,” as well as “state organs and transport infrastructure,” an unidentified security force official told Tass.

The Russian security service FSB accused Prigozhin of wanting to start “a armed civil conflict on the territory of the Russian Federation” and stated that his words “are one backstabbed of the Russian military fighting the pro-fascist Ukrainian forces”.

“All the information disseminated on social networks on behalf of Prigozhin about the rocket and bomb attacks allegedly inflicted by the Russian Defense Ministry on the Wagner rear units are false, they are a provocation,” the FSB PR center added.

The Wagner group has crossed the Russian border at Rostov

In the night the leader of the mercenary group Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, had announced that his private army has crossed the Russian border and entered the Rostov region in the south of the country. “We crossed the state border in all places. The border guards came out and hugged our fighters. We are now entering Rostov,” he said in an audio posted on his Telegram channel.

Prigozhin, who rebelled against the Russian military command, promised to “go all the way” and to “destroy everything that will be put” in its path, claiming that its troops have entered Russian territory. “We continue, we will go all the way,” he said in an audio message on Telegram, after announcing that his forces, stationed in Ukraine, “have crossed (…) the border of the Russian state”. Prigozhin claims he has 25,000 fighters.

The Russian prosecutor’s office opens a rebellion proceeding

The Prosecutor General, Igor Krasnov, reported to the Russian president Vladimir Putin of the opening of a criminal case about trying to organize an armed rebellion. This was stated by the press secretary of the Russian leader Dmitry Peskov, according to media reports.

“The Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation Krasnov reported to Putin in the context of initiating a criminal case in connection with the attempt to organize an armed rebellion,” Peskov said.

Biden informed of the situation in Russia

The White House is monitoring the situation in Russia after the uprising of the Wagner paramilitary group against the Russian General Staff. A spokesman said, adding that US President Joe Biden is constantly briefed. “We are monitoring the situation and will be speaking with our allies and partners regarding these developments,” said White House National Security Council spokesman Adam Hodge.

Putin follows the developments of the rebellion

The Russian president Vladimir Putin is “continuously informed” of developments following the announcement of an armed rebellion by the leader of the paramilitary group Wagner.

The Kremlin reports it. “The special services, law enforcement agencies, namely the Ministry of Defense, the FSB (security services), the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the National Guard, continuously inform the president about the measures taken to implement their instructions imparted,” presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian news agencies.

Ukraine prepares offensive at Bakhmutovsky

Kiev would be concentrating several brigades for oneoffensive in the Bakhmutovsk Tactical Directoratey, taking advantage of the provocation of Yevgeny Prigozhin. This was reported by the Defense Ministry, according to Russian media reports. Meanwhile, air raid alarms are sounding across Ukraine, according to online map data from Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation. The alarm in Cherkasy, Volyn, Lvov, Ternopil, Khmelnytsky, Ivano-Franskov, Transcarpathia, Rivne and Chernivtsi regions was announced between 2.20 and 2.3.

The Ukrainian anti-aircraft defense is in action in Kiev and explosions have been heard in Kharkiv. The authorities of both cities reported it. “Air defense is working in the capital,” Kiev’s military administration said on Telegram. “Explosions heard in Kharkiv,” said Igor Terekhov, mayor of the country’s second city.

The Wagner Group shoots down a Russian military helicopter

The leader of the Wagner paramilitary group said his forces shot down a Russian military helicopter. “Just now a helicopter opened fire on a column of civilians, it was shot down by Wagner’s units,” Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a new audio messageor, without specifying the place of the accident.

The commander accused the Russian chief of staff and Deputy Defense Minister Valery Gerasimov that he ordered an airstrike “in the middle of civilian cars”. Cnn reports it. “The general staff camp – Prigozhin said – has just given the order to take off the planes and open fire on the columns of civilian cars and trucks”. “He doesn’t care who he kills – he added – they have been killing civilians for a year and a half instead of fighting the enemy”. Prigozhin praised the Russian pilots for “refusing to follow orders”.

Rostov governor to citizens: “Stay at home”

The governor of the Rostov region, currently under attack by the Russian paramilitary group Wagner, has appealed to citizens to remain calm and shut up at home. “Law enforcement – emphasized in a message on Telegram Vassily Golubev – they are doing whatever it takes to keep the area safe“. The head of Wagner, Evgeny Prigozhin, confirming the uprising against the Kremlin, said that he had entered the Rostov region, but the message from Governor Golubev does not say whether Prigozhin really entered the city.

The Wagner-Putin clash for the USA had been expected since January

It’s been since early January the 007 USA had news of a possible internal clash between the Russian Wagner paramilitary group and the Kremlin. Cnn reports it. Senior US government officials had noted tensions between Moscow and the head of Wagner, Evgeny Prigozhin.

US intelligence expected an escalation in the following months. Also in January, a senior representative of the White House revealed that Wagner was becoming a “rival center of power towards the Russian army and other Russian militaries”. According to American 007 reports, at that time Prigozhin was pursuing his own interests in Ukraineinstead of following the Kremlin’s directives.

