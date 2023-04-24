Wagner will take no more prisoners. This is the message that Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the mercenaries fighting for Russia in Ukraine, launches in an audio broadcast on Telegram. “We will kill everyone on the battlefield. We will take no more prisoners in war,” Prigozhin says. Wagner is engaged in particular in the area of ​​Bakhmut, the city in eastern Ukraine which has been at the center of the fighting for weeks. Russian forces wade into the city, while the Ukrainian defense continues to hold.

Read also

The Ukrainian media, citing information provided by military sources, refer to a firefight between elements of the Wagner and men of the regular Russian armed forces in the city of Stanytsia Luhanska, in Luhansk. There would have been recorded dead on both sides. Wagner and the regular armed forces, according to the military report from Kiev, “are trying to shift responsibility for tactical errors and losses on both sides”.

Meanwhile, the framework of the conflict offers a novelty that could be interpreted as a signal relating to the planned counter-offensive in Kiev. Ukrainian forces advanced on the left bank of the Dnieper River in the Kherson region, which was previously under Russian control.

The advance was highlighted by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), which provides information also confirmed by Russian military bloggers. Russian forces withdrew from the city of Kherson last fall concentrating on the left bank of the river. From there, Russian artillery continued targeting the city of Kherson. Now, after having crossed the river, the forces of Kiev could force the units of Moscow to retreat: therefore, hitting Kherson would become more complex.