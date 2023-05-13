Home » waiting for Marco Mengoni-breaking latest news
waiting for Marco Mengoni-breaking latest news

21:45 – The wounded heart of Cyprus

You can’t hurt an already wounded heart: this is the meaning of the song by Andrew Lambrou, competing for Cyprus with «Break a broken heart»

9.40 pm – France, first Big Five

It’s time for the first Big Five: France lines up La Zarra (to be pronounced with an accent on the final a…), with «Évidemment». Very long dress and Edit Piaf-like charm, he brings a large dose of glamor to the stage

9.36 pm – Luke Black’s Serbia

It is Mara Maionchi’s favorite competitor Luke Black, a Serbian singer who proposes «Samo Mi Se Spava», an electronic techno song that has contributed to his nickname of “Serbian alchemist of pop”

21:32 – Alluring Poland

The Polish Blanca competes with “Solo”, a pop song in which she “gets rid” of the ex by telling him that she can very well have fun alone. An allusion to auto-eroticism, fun and lively

21:28 – Switzerland against the war

Remo Forrer, a 21-year-old with a deep voice who competes in Eurovision for Switzerland, takes sides against the war: in his «Watergun» he repeats that he does not want to be a soldier and does not want to deal with blood

21:24 – The Portuguese Amy Winehouse

The Portuguese Mimicat (nickname of Marisa Mena) has been singing since she was a child and warms up the Eurovision stage with the vivacity of her «Ai Coração». She is nicknamed «the Amy Winehouse of the Tagus»

21:20 – The Austrians first in the race

The competition opens with the Austrian duo Teya & Salena and their critique of the music industry contained in «Who The Hell is Edgar?»: in the text they imagine they have the ghost of Edgar Allan Poe in their body, but in reality they target the scarce credit given to women in the discography, still too male world

21:09 – Marco Mengoni waves the LGTBIQA+ flag

During the parade in which competitors from all countries presented themselves on stage, Marco Mengoni waved not only the Italian flag, but also the progress pride flagin representation of LGTBIQA+ rights: the flag contains the colors of the rainbow and then also brown and black representing the various ethnic groups, and pink, white and blue, representing transgender people

21:00 – Off to the final with the Kalush Orchestra

The Eurovision final opens with the performance of Kalush Orchestra, last year’s Ukrainian winners, on the notes of their “Stefania” and then the new single “Changes”, alternating with other artists (including an unreleased Kate Middleton on piano) . Then follows the Flag Parade of this year’s countries

8.31 pm – Mengoni awarded for the best composition

A recognition has already arrived for Italy: Marco Mengoni with «Due vite» was awarded for the best composition, winning the Marcel Bezençon Composer Award, an award given by the composers of the songs in competition in the final of the Eurovision Song Contest. This is the second recognition for Italy after that of Mahmood for Soldi in 2019

20:02 – One hour to go

Countdown to the final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023: tonight great anticipation for Italy as Marco Mengoni takes the stage to benefit from the victory. But our country is also represented by Mahmood who participates as a special guest and plays «Imagine». There are 26 singers in the competition and they can be voted by televoting (Italy, as per practice, cannot vote for the Italian competitor)

