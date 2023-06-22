Waiting lists and therapy without a cure

What do you do when you can no longer get hold of your own child? (Iconic image) Image: Picture Alliance

A boy becomes mentally ill, doctors and teachers are at a loss. An odyssey through child psychiatry begins for the mother. A report on waiting lists, violence and therapy without a cure.

One spring day four years ago, Dennis had his first dizzy spell. The boy is cycling with his mother and suddenly falls over. Dennis is just eleven years old. After that it happens again and again. He falls down and sometimes can’t walk properly. “All of a sudden he had a very strange, unsteady gait,” says his mother.

She takes him to an ear, nose and throat doctor. The doctor finds nothing. The boy’s sense of balance is fine. Then to the pediatrician. Maybe there is an infection in the body? Then to the neurologist. Are the neural pathways intact? Everything remains without tangible findings.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

