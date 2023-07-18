Waiting lists of up to a year and a half for soft cardiology – Healthcare

“A patient with severe aortic stenosis has an 80% risk of death in three years if he is not operated on. Today average waiting times are even one to one and a half years”. Thus the president of the Italian Society of Interventional Cardiology (Gise) Giovanni Esposito summarizes the theme of waiting lists in the field of interventional cardiology on the sidelines of the ‘Gise Think Heart’ congress, according to which about 155,000 patients in Italy are unable to have timely access to these minimally invasive procedures.





“Many of these patients – explains Esposito – have no alternatives to these procedures and some die while they are on the list. For example, the over-75s have indications only for the implantation of the aortic valve prosthesis percutaneously, we cannot do the surgery “.





Important regional differences also emerged from the Gise report. “The differences are very large and generally do not have the traditional North-South gradient. For example, in the South, there are regions such as Campania and Puglia that have an implementation of these procedures. This means that the problem is related to multiple factors , ranging from the organization to the availability of human resources”, concludes Esposito.



