Waiting times for psychotherapy / vdek analysis confirms moderate waiting times – involve appointment service points and therapists more for further improvement

Berlin – On the occasion of a current evaluation of billing data from the substitute health insurance funds on waiting times for psychotherapy, the Association of Substitute Health Insurance Funds e. V. (vdek) its demands for improved psychotherapeutic care. This includes extended mediation work by the appointment service points of the Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KV) and the obligation for therapists to report some of their free appointments to the KV appointment service points.

In general, the analysis of 1.2 million billing data records from 2019 to 2021 shows a more positive picture than is often presented to the public. The waiting times between the last psychotherapeutic consultation and the first so-called probationary session are up to twelve days for half of the insured persons concerned and between the last probationary session and the first hour of guideline therapy is up to 15 days. “The results show that the treatment chain in psychotherapy, which was supplemented by psychotherapeutic consultation hours in 2017, works well for the majority of insured persons,” says Ulrike Elsner, Chairwoman of the vdek.

Bring the severely mentally ill to care more quickly

At the same time, however, more needs to be done to ensure that those who are acutely and severely mentally ill are treated quickly. Because while three quarters of the insured take a maximum of three weeks to get a probationary appointment, around nine percent have to wait longer than six weeks. “We have to ensure that this small proportion of insured persons does not fall through the cracks, for example because they cannot attend to further appointments for health reasons,” says Elsner. “The therapists should therefore be obliged, among other things, to report some of their free appointments to the appointment service points of the KV.” In addition, the appointment service points would have to be better staffed in view of the increased need for mediation and the insured person’s right to mediation for a therapy place should be introduced and not – according to the current regulation – only for a single probatory session.

Background: psychotherapeutic consultation hours, probatory and guideline therapy

Outpatient psychotherapy usually runs in three phases and begins with up to three psychotherapeutic consultation hours. These initial talks are open to all those with statutory health insurance without any further requirements. The appointment service points of the KV support you in finding an appointment on request. In the psychotherapeutic consultation hour, the therapist clarifies whether a mental illness is present and which support services can best help the patient. If psychotherapy is considered useful, the next step is two to four probatory sessions for adults and two to six for children and adolescents. These serve to enable the patient and therapist to get to know each other and to check whether the therapy procedure offered suits the diagnosis and the patient. During the probationary phase, an application for short-term or long-term therapy may be made. If this is approved, guideline therapy follows as the third and last phase.

The Association of Substitute Funds e. V. (vdek) represents the interests of and provides services to all six health insurance funds, which together insure more than 28 million people in Germany:

– Techniker Krankenkasse (TK)

– BARMER

– DAK Health

– KKH Commercial Health Insurance

– hkk – Handelskrankenkasse

– HEK – Hanseatische Krankenkasse

The Association of Substitute Funds e. V. (vdek) was founded in Eisenach on May 20, 1912 under the name “Association of registered commercial relief funds (substitute funds)”. Until 2009, the association operated under the name “Association of Employee Health Insurance Funds e. V.” (VdAK).

More than 290 employees work at the vdek headquarters in Berlin. In the individual federal states, 15 state representations with a total of around 380 and more than 30 employees in the care bases ensure the regional presence of the substitute health insurance funds.