Have you ever woken up in the middle of the night without knowing why? If you wake up from 3:00 to 5:00 it is your body that is sending you an important message. Find out the reasons for selective insomnia. The body speaks to us with precise signals even if they are often difficult to understand. Among these we remember the particular attacks of insomnia that arrive at a precise time.

Sleep must have a duration of 7 – 8 hours for each night in order to regenerate and wake up the next day with new energy. Those who suffer from insomnia have problems with the quality and quantity of sleep with problems falling asleep and continuous interruptions that prevent them from resting well.

Sleep disturbances and nocturnal awakenings according to science

A study on sleep disorders by the chinese medicine who looked at the disorders and possible reasons linked to insomnia. Theories that establish a different meaning depending on the time people wake up during the night have arisen with different explanations. The main reason for lack of sleep it is stress. Anxiety, daily worries and anxieties of various kinds that are part of everyone’s life act in the same way. If these situations are repeated over time, the condition worsens, often provoking nocturnal awakenings.

The quality and quantity of sleep they are also disturbed by fear, nervousness, tension, pessimism and negative sensations in particular moments of life. All this makes us understand how the solution can only be found in relaxation, so you need to get rid of bad thoughts and tensions by practicing yoga, meditation or perhaps a mild sporting activity. The Chinese study focuses mainly on sleep disruptions between 3 and 5 in the morning. The indications of the research are linked to the fact that the awakenings in these times are to be attributed to major forces that want to encourage not to give up.

A message that invites you not to give up and think positively trying to spur you towards a better life. But Chinese medicine itself highlights how awakenings that occur from 3 to 5 could indicate the presence of health-related issues. In particular, the study refers to respiratory diseases and other pathologies. If it happens often it is advisable to request one visit to a specialist who can do the necessary checks to avoid the possibility of the presence of diseases. Before thinking the worst, however, you can try doing meditation and breathing exercises listening to music to relax and then go to bed.

Among the reasons that lead to waking up at night and not being able to have continuous sleep, there could be the gastroesophageal reflux or spasms or sleep apnea. But also the presence of allergenic substances in the air, irregular heartbeats o asthmatic crises as well as panic attacks.