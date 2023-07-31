Waking up late in the morning has a negative impact on fitness: research alarms ‘sleepyheads’

People who prefer to stay up late and are more active later in the day often have unhealthy eating habits.

Imagine being able to spend the early hours of the day in bed, relaxing and enjoying the peace of the morning. Wake up late in the morning is a dream for many people, especially in an increasingly hectic world, where the mornings seem to start earlier and the days seem to never end. A luxury which not everyone can afford. Yet while it may seem like such a coveted pleasure, it can actually have a big impact about our health and our general well-being.

According to a recent research carried out by Sophia Lotti and his research group at theUniversity of Florenceconducted on a sample of overweight people and presented during the national congress of Italian Society of Human Nutritionit was found that people with a evening chronotypei.e. those who are most active during the evening and night hours, may have less healthy eating habits.

This is why waking up early in the morning is good for you

The researchers involved 51 participants overweight and obese, of which 71% women and 29% men, with a mean age of 50.3 ± 13.5 years. The study revealed that 26% of participants had an evening chronotype, while 74% had a morning chronotype. These results suggest that thebiological clock it can significantly affect our eating habits and overall health.

The consequences not to be underestimated if you always wake up late (tantasalute.it)

Research has shown that people with a evening chronotypei.e. those who prefer to stay up late and are more active in the second part of the day, tend to follow less healthy eating habits. In fact, these individuals consume more total calories per day, as well as higher amounts of fat and carbohydrates. They also tend to eat meals later than those with a morning chronotype. Although no significant differences in body composition were found between the different chronotypes, the study results associated evening subjects with worst eating habits both in terms of dietary quality and of timing of meals.

It is essential to highlight how the unhealthy eating habits associated with the evening chronotype can have serious health consequences. In particular, there is an increase in risk of being overweight, obesity and related pathologies such as diabetes e cardiovascular diseases. These results highlight the importance of further research in this area. It would be advisable to develop personalized food strategies, taking into account the individual chronotype, to ensure food choices that are not only nutritious but also in tune with natural circadian rhythms.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

