Waking up late is bad for your health and waistline: find out if you’re a sleeper

Science has proven that the circadian rhythmi.e. the internal clock of our body that regulates sleep and wake cycles, varies from person to person. While some individuals are predisposed to wake up early and feel more active during the early hours of the day, others prefer to stay up late at night and enjoy the evening hours. However, numerous studies have highlighted the health benefits of those who embrace life in the morning and the worst lifestyle habits of those who don’t like setting an alarm.

In this regard, a recent study presented at the last national congress of the Italian Society of Human Nutrition (Into), highlighted that waking up late is bad for your health, and also to the waist, because it leads to taking in more calories per day. In fact, people who sleep late seem to follow worse eating habits and face various chronic diseases more easily. Such as cardiovascular, oncological and mental diseases, including depression. These two behaviors are influenced by one’s own chronotype and chrononutrition.

What is chronotype

Chronotype, from the Greek chrónos (time) and type, is an individual characteristic, describing a person’s preference for different circadian rhythms. In other words, it indicates whether we are more inclined to be “morning” or “evening” in terms of sleep and wake times. The chronotype is affected and genetic factors e environmental.

People morningsalso known as larks, have a tendency to wake up early in the morning and be more active during the early hours of the day. They are more energetic and focused in the morning, have a regular sleep schedule and prefer to go to bed early at night. Conversely, i serotini, also called owls, like to stay up late at night and are found most active and productive during the evening hours. They have trouble waking up in the morning and can be more creative and productive at night.

Chronotype is not just about personal preferences and habits, it also has to do with genetics, and therefore with the biological clock. This clock drives the sleep-wake cycle, which is influenced by chemicals produced in the brain, such as melatonin. There melatonin it is the sleep hormone, the production of which is influenced by light and darkness. During the hours of darkness, melatonin levels rise, signaling the body that it’s time to prepare for sleep. Conversely, when there is light, melatonin production decreases, helping to maintain a state of wakefulness.

What is chrononutrition

Given that the role of circadian rhythms in the regulation of numerous physiological processes is now clear, including the hunger-satiety cycle, interest in chrononutrition has increased in recent years. Chrono-nutrition is a nutritional approach That considers Also the time when food is consumed.

It is based on the principle that our circadian rhythm affects the way our body processes nutrients, with the aim of synchronizing their intake with the body’s natural rhythms to optimize digestionil metabolism and the salute overall. Chrononutrition promotes meal balance, nutritious food choices, and a regular schedule to promote adequate sleep and rest.

Waking up late hurts: studying

A new study, carried out by nutritionist biologist Sofia Lotti and her research group at the University of Florence, investigated the role of the chronotype on the body compositionon eating habits and on risk parameters cardiometabolico in overweight and obese subjects. The participants were recruited at the Clinical Nutrition Unit of the Careggi University Hospital of Florence, from March to April 2023. The sample consisted of 51 peopleoverweight or obese, of which 71% women and 29% men.

During the visit, each participant underwent an assessment of body composition and a blood sample. The individual chronotype was defined using the Morningness-Eveningness Questionnaire (it was found that the 26% of participants had a chronotype serotinous; while the 74% a chronotype morning). Furthermore, information on eating habits was collected with a food frequency questionnaire and by filling in a three-day food diary.

Effect on diet

From the analysis of eating habits it emerged that subjects with evening chronotype they consumed significantly more daily calories than mats. Circa 255 calories a daywhich correspond, for example, to a portion of 88 grams of French fries, a large muffin with chocolate chips or 40 grams of dark chocolate.

The late evenings, in particular, consume significantly more calories at lunch (+88 calories) ea cena (+166 calories) compared to matins. Evening subjects also reported eating a diet significantly higher in carbohydrates (+40 grams per day) and fat (+13 grams per day), due to a higher consumption of sugary drinks, fast food and sweets.

Effect on meal times

By analyzing the timing of meal consumption, it emerged that subjects with evening chronotype tended to consume all meals late compared to early risers, reaching statistical significance for breakfast, taken on average at 8 in the morning, and for dinner, around 8.39 pm.

Eating too late is not virtuous for the body because, in line with circadian rhythms, metabolism slows down in the evening. This means that, given the same composition of the meal, being late leads to a increased metabolic stress. Experts generally recommend not eating after 8-9pm, or at least trying to avoid it for most of your weekly dinners.

Effect on blood tests

With regard to the analysis of blood parameters, however, the serotini showed significantly lower values of folic acid and vitamin B12.

L’folic acid, or vitamin B9, is essential for DNA synthesis, red blood cell production, and neural tube development in the fetus. It supports cell division, the nervous system and the prevention of cardiovascular disease. It is found in foods such as green leafy vegetables, legumes and fortified cereals.

The vitamina B12however, it is found mainly in foods of animal origin, such as meat, fish, eggs and dairy products. She too is an essential nutrient that performs several crucial functions in the human body. These include: production of red blood cells; synthesis of hemoglobin, the protein that carries oxygen to the tissues; contributes to the health of the nervous system and therefore of brain and cognitive function.

