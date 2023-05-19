Waking up without pain is possible. The doctor’s advice lies in a simple towel: how to use it

Waking pains can become chronic but there is a permanent solution and a towel is enough to wake up without any problems.

Back pain can be very annoying and concentrated in certain areas or radiate for the whole body. It often causes problems even in the legs, pelvis, preventing you from moving or sitting properly.

If you have serious problems it is essential to consult a specialist because i persistent pains they are often caused by real pathologies or damage to the spine that should not be underestimated. If not, some doctors recommend solving this annoying and bad pain with a ‘simple’ towel. How to do? Let’s find out together.

Back pain: how to wake up pain free with a trick

Today the main problem of joint and muscle pain is connected to posture. Sedentary life, overweight, lack of physical activity do not help at all and aggravate the overall picture more and more. This explains why, especially nowadays, it is not only the elderly who suffer from rheumatism, but also the vast majority of young people and adults.

Back pain that is felt in the morning is often caused by poor posture during the morning sleep. On the other hand, many make a mistake both in positioning themselves in bed and in choosing the type of pillow and mattress.

Driven by advertising and market news, we buy products that are not suitable for our body. Regardless of the fact that the choice of a mattress should be consulted with a specialist, especially when one suffers from chronic back pain, it is important to know that one must opt ​​for a pillow that allows us to sleep aligned, without compromising the natural fold of the neck . Also, it’s important never to sleep in the fetal position, on your side or on your stomach as they could easily make the situation worse.

The real trick to back pain though is to sleep with a towel on. This is simple to implement, costs nothing financially or as a commitment and has no negative consequences. Simply place a towel around your neck, if the pain is very strong better put two and sleep like this. This generates perfect alignment of the back and neck and in the morning you can say goodbye to the pains that are directly related to bad posture.

Obviously, even during the day you have to be careful, especially when you spend many hours sitting or when you do a job where you are always standing. Both conditions they are very dangerous for the back and require more effort to maintain correct posture.