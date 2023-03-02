Home Health WALDEMAR LINK GMBH & CO. KG – LINK SLED PROSTHESIS – FEMORAL COMPONENTS, LINK SLED PROSTHESIS
Manufacturer: WALDEMAR LINK GMBH & CO. KG
Device: LINK SLED PROSTHESIS – FEMORAL COMPONENTS, LINK SLED PROSTHESIS – TIBIAL PLATE
LINK SLED Prosthesis – Femoral Components, LINK SLED Prosthesis – Tibial Plateau – see all fsn
Type: MD
Action: SAFETY INSTRUCTIONS
Reference number: 307566
Date of receipt: 2 March 2023

