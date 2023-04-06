E-Mail

Many rules for staying healthy have now been established. Their origin is often not scientifically founded. Some were created through clever marketing. Three of them don’t need to stress you out anymore – because scientists have disproved them.

Sometimes what sounds like medical research is simply a publicity stunt. After all, products can be marketed well if they are good for your health. 1. Hence the health rule of 10,000 steps In order to stay healthy and prevent illness, people should move – the motivation goal here has long been to achieve 10,000 steps a day. The 10,000-step mark first appeared in Japan in the 1960s. When the Olympic Games were held in Tokyo in 1964, a pedometer came onto the market. The name of the device Man-po-kei. “Po” means “step”, “kei” stands for “measure”, “man” for the number 10,000. Harvard researcher Thedore Bestor told New York magazine: “It sounds plausible to me that the goal of 10,000 steps was chosen to create a good-sounding name for marketing purposes.” Over the years, the once arbitrarily chosen rule of steps has nevertheless prevailed, even at the World Health Organization (WHO). How many steps you really have to take to stay healthy A recent study confirms the health benefits of many steps – but also shows that even fewer steps per day are associated with a lower risk of dementia, cardiovascular disease, cancer and premature death. The research team led by Borja del Pozo Cruz analyzed data from the medical database “UK biodatabase” on around 78,500 Britons aged between 40 and 79. They published the results in the journal “JAMA Internal Medicine” and “JAMA Neurology“. Risk of dementia can be halved The advantage of exercise in dementia is particularly evident: People who “only” 3800 steps were able to reduce their risk of dementia by a quarter compared to the comparison group.

were able to reduce their risk of dementia by a quarter compared to the comparison group. However, the team was able to achieve even greater successes 9800 steps measure: Those who did this every day halved their risk of dementia compared to the control group. If “optimal number of steps” was by the way 9826 measured. And: According to the study, anyone who walks briskly – with 112 steps per minute within 30 minutes – reduces their risk of developing dementia by two thirds. It doesn’t matter whether the steps are taken in one go or collected over the course of a day.

Health risk decreases from 2000 steps a day The researchers also found a positive relationship between exercise and the risk of death for other diseases. According to the study, that went down More than 10 times the risk of dying from cancer per 2,000 steps. The risk of dying from cardiovascular disease was also ten times lower. Just 9 minutes of exercise can help And for people who don’t exercise: Even those who exercise moderately to vigorously for nine minutes a day obviously improve their cognitive abilities. Researchers reported in theJournal of Epidemiology and Community Health“. 2. Hence the health rule of drinking 2 liters 1.5 to 2 liters of water per day – this is the recommended fluid intake for an average adult. That’s what she advises, for example German Society for Nutrition – in heat or physical exertion it can be three liters or more. Most scientists do not know exactly where this number actually comes from. That’s what Yosuke Yamada says to the “Guardian“. He is the author of a study on water requirements recently published in the journal “Scienceappeared. How much you really need to drink to stay healthy The research group led by the Japanese bio-scientist Yamada refutes the 2-liter rule. In a study involving more than 5,600 subjects from 23 countries, the scientists at the National Institute of Biomedical Innovation have determined a guideline for the water requirements of an average adult. Their result: There is “no scientific basis for the current recommendations,” as researcher Yamada im „Guardian“ stressed. Actual water requirements vary from person to person. The scientists explain that the demand for water increases as the energy level increases. In other words, the more energy is consumed in everyday life due to living conditions, the higher the daily amount of water required. In addition, we usually cover about half of our fluid requirements with food. So how much more should we drink? John Speakman, a metabolism expert at Scotland’s University of Aberdeen, told Der Spiegel that “the recommendation of drinking two liters a day is too high for most people”. 1.5 liters, however, are more realistic. 3. Hence the health rule that breakfast is the most important meal “Breakfast is the most important meal of the day”: this was the phrase coined by the cornflakes manufacturer Kellogg’s in the USA a hundred years ago. The owner, John Harvey Kellogg, was also a doctor. With his marketing, he cleverly advertised the sale of cornflakes – and still does to this day.

How important breakfast really is to staying healthy The importance of the first meal of the day is once again very individual. Not all need them. It depends a lot on a person’s energy needs and what activities they do in the morning. A balanced diet is particularly important for health. This applies to breakfast as well as to all other meals. Astrid Donalies from the German Society for Nutrition (DGE) advises eating and drinking something in the first two hours after getting up. “It’s also doable for breakfast grouches,” she says. According to the expert, the purpose of breakfast is to replenish the body’s energy stores. “This is particularly important for children and young people.” Children who have breakfast in the morning have a lower risk of being overweight and can concentrate better at school. Nutritionist and diabetologist Matthias Riedl shares this view with regard to young people as well as diabetics, pregnant and breastfeeding women. For everyone else, however, eating in the morning is not a must. You can also just drink unsweetened tea or coffee and, of course, water, he explains. However, there is a risk: “If you don’t have a hearty breakfast, you usually snack more in the morning,” adds Riedl. And that should be avoided if possible – among other things because it is not good for dental health, weight and metabolism. Four building blocks for a good breakfast But what does a good breakfast look like? According to DGE expert Astrid Donalies, it ideally consists of four building blocks: Drinks, i.e. water, tea or coffee.

Cereals in the form of bread, muesli or cereal flakes.

Vegetables and fruit, for example apples, berries or bananas as well as tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers or even crunchy lettuce leaves.

Milk or low-fat dairy products such as yoghurt, quark or cheese. For nutritionists Riedl it may well be fewer carbohydrates. Above all, he recommends protein, preferably plant-based, such as that found in nuts and oatmeal.

keko with rob and dpa