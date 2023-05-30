Walk after 5 years with a bone marrow neurotransmitter

news-txt”>

Thanks to a medullary neurostimulator, a 32-year-old paraplegic woman was able to walk again after five years. Five years ago she had in fact suffered a spinal cord injury from a sports accident. Now with the implantation of the neurostimulator by the team of neurosurgeons of the Ircss San Raffaele in Milan (part of the San Donato group) led by Professor Pietro Mortini,, she is able to stand upright and move around with the walker.

He is facing a complex rehabilitation process defined by Dr. Sandro Iannaccone, head of the Cognitive-Motor Neurological Disorders Rehabilitation Unit. “We are conducting an advanced clinical research protocol – explained Mortini, who is head of neurosurgery and full professor at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University – coordinated by my collaborator, Dr. Luigi Albano, at the end of which this intervention could enter the current clinical practice, offering a therapeutic solution to patients with spinal cord injury”.

And this is only the beginning. “The next step – he added – will also be to treat spinal cord injuries caused by neurodegenerative diseases, such as multiple sclerosis, in patients who will be recruited by the Neurology Unit of the IRCCS San Raffaele Hospital, directed by Professor Massimo Filippi”.

The result was possible thanks to the collaboration with a group of engineers from the Biorobotics Institute of the Scuola Superiore Sant’Anna in Pisa, directed by Professor Silvestro Micera.

The implanted device consists of two parts: a biocompatible holder for 32 electrodes that is inserted into the epidural space of the spine, and a pulse generator, (a sort of pacemaker) similar to those used in patients with cardiac arrhythmias, inserted under the skin at hip level. The impulses are delivered to the spinal cord from where they then travel to the nerves and muscles. The implantation of the device took place in about 3 hours, through a delicate minimally invasive neurosurgical procedure, performed under continuous neurophysiological monitoring. The pacemaker was then programmed to ensure coordinated activation of all the muscles needed for walking. The control of the functions of the stimulator is possible thanks to a series of functional options that can be chosen by the patient according to her needs.