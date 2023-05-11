Home » Walk, how many steps to take a day to not gain weight: what you need to know
Walk, how many steps to take a day to not gain weight: what you need to know

Walk, how many steps to take a day to not gain weight: what you need to know


Walk, let’s see together how many steps you need to take a day to not gain weight: what science says, all the details.

Everyone’s dream is to lose weight in record time: however, you need to know that there are no miraculous paths or crazy diets, but you need perseverance, dedication and passion.

Walk in the park (Photo AdobeStock)

On the other side of the coin, there are also those who decide not to train but who still keep in good shape. Walking is too often underestimated by people: with this activity it is possible to live better and also avoid gaining weight.

For some years it has been possible to monitor all our movements and there are modern devices that calculate the number of steps. The same smartphone, with special applications, counts all our daily steps by creating 24-hour reports, weekly reports and monthly reports. Then there are other tools with smartwatches and smartbonds that monitor not only steps, but also other health-related parameters. Several studies have tried to answer a rather particular question: how many steps do you need to take a day to avoid gaining weight. Here is finally the answer.

Walk, how many steps to take a day to avoid gaining weight: what science says

Knowing how many steps to take a day is a great starting point for staying fit

Walk how many steps a day
Walking in the Woods (Photo Adobe) – lindiscreto.it

According to an incredible study published in the journal Nature, walking 8,600 steps each day can prevent weight gain in adulthood. Instead, reaching 11,000 steps, the risk of reaching obesity is halved.

In general, who does 10.000 steps per day he walks on average 7.5 km and tends to burn nine thousand calories in a month which, translated, is equivalent to a pound of fat.


Walk how many steps a day
Shoes for walking (Adobe photo) – lindiscreto.it

Everyone should lead a healthier life to greatly improve their health. Without considering very heavy workouts and super intense sessions, you should start practicing some healthy walking. Considering that we already walk a lot to carry out our daily activities, doing it to improve your body and to burn off too many calories is certainly pleasant.

