Playing sports is of fundamental importance for the body: training improves not only the body, but also the mind. When you do a certain physical activity, the brain produces dopamine: the neurotransmitter in question gives a feeling of pleasure and satisfaction.

When an individual wants to lose weight, he absolutely must start with nutrition. But the diet alone is not enough: it is necessary to associate the‘physical activity. Before doing long marathons or tiring jogs in the park, it’s good to start with walking. This particular activity is too often overlooked. Furthermore, an expert in the sector has revealed how many steps it takes to lose a kilo.

Walk, how many steps it takes to lose a kilo: the expert speaks

Joel Torres is one of the most famous nutritionists and personal trainers in the world. His success is evidenced by the numbers he has on Instagram. The well-known coach has revealed that by doing more than 10,000 steps a day (correspond to 7.5 km) means to burn more than 9 thousand calories In a month.

Losing 9 thousand calories is also equivalent to losing a kilo of fat: this means that by associating a balanced and healthy diet with walking, it is possible to achieve extraordinary results even in a short time. The 10,000 steps represent the objectives of various health and wellness applications: even by taking a few steps less, in any case, it is still possible to reactivate the metabolism and offer the body important benefits. As usual, it should be emphasized that there are no miraculous methods: you always need to work consistently and make lots of sacrifices.