Walking backwards is the new fitness trend with super benefits

Walking is good for health, we already know that. But walking backwards has unexpected benefits. here they are

Walking has always been one of the most recommended activities for exercising and keeping fit. And it is precisely from its all-round benefits that a new fitness trend was born: walk backwards.

Lately, experts are increasingly convinced that we should try backward walking to reap a number of health benefits, both physical and mental.

Most of the time, in fact, we walk as if we were on autopilot. We rarely think about the process of walking and what it entails.

On the contrary, however, walking backwards forces the brain and body to work harder to coordinate those simple movements; and this is where the health benefits come in.

5 health benefits (physical and mental) that can be obtained by walking backwards

Walking backwards improves balance (and coordination)

Walking backwards requires a greater effort to maintain balance and requires greater awareness of the body in space.

However, all those exercises that improve balance and coordination are a cure-all for our health. A study, published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, found that (lack) balance ability is linked to the risk of dying prematurely.

Improve your posture

Walking backwards can help improve posture, just because requires more attention to body positioning.

This fitness trend is in fact useful for those who spend a lot of time sitting or in the wrong position during the day.

During movement, the back muscles, especially those of the lumbar spine, are activated more intensely to maintain balance and stability. Walking backwards can therefore help counteract the negative effects of poor posture.

Reduces stress on joints and stimulates muscles

Compared to a normal walk, the backward one can reduce stress on the joints of the lower extremitiesespecially on the knees and hips.

Not only. Such an activity involves different muscle groups, and this can help improve muscle strength and toneespecially in the legs, glutes and abs.

Walking backwards burns more energy

If you want to make walking part of your workout, then it’s good to know that walking backwards requires up to 30% more energy than walking forward.

This means that the body has to work harder to moveturning the backward walk into a more effective training.