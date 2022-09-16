Walking extends life, even better if you walk fast. This is suggested by the results of an unprecedented maxi study conducted by Matthew Ahmadi, of the Charles Perkins Center of the University of Sydney, according to which if you walk at a brisk pace you do not need the 10 thousand steps a day recommended to stay healthy, but much less are enough.

The results of the study, published in the journals Jama Internal Medicine and Jama Neurology, confirm the data that emerged from previous research on the subject: walking protects against dementia, cardiovascular disease, cancer and death from these diseases.

“For less active individuals, our study shows that as little as 3,800 steps per day can reduce the risk of dementia by 25 percent,” the authors reported.

Specifically, the analysis revealed the risk of premature death seems to decrease by 8-11% every 2 thousand steps a day, up to about 10 thousand steps a day. Similar rates have also been correlated with reduced risk of developing cardiovascular disease and cancer. Instead, it would take 9,800 steps a day to reduce the likelihood of any type of dementia by 50%. Percentage that drops to 25% with a minimum of 3,800 steps per day.

“It is not just the total daily steps that matter, the intensity of the step or a faster pace have been shown to reduce the risk of dementia, heart disease, cancer and death associated with these conditions,” concluded the authors.