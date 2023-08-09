Walking extends life, with at least 4,000 steps a day – Medicine

With fewer than 4,000 steps a day, which is less than half of what has been recommended so far, you live longer and the advantage consolidates the more you walk, up to 20,000 steps a day. This is indicated by the largest study ever conducted in the world on the subject, published in theEuropean Journal of Preventive Cardiology. It is an analysis of previous research, conducted by Maciej Banach, of the Medical University of Lodz, Poland, and of the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

The study finds that taking at least 3,967 steps a day is enough to begin “reducing the risk of dying from any disease,” while 2,337 steps a day reduces the risk of dying from cardiovascular disease. The data covers a total of 226,889 people and shows that the more you walk, the greater the health benefits. The risk of dying from any cause or from cardiovascular disease decreases significantly with eachthe 500-1000 extra steps you take. An increase of 1,000 steps per day is associated with a 15% reduction in the risk of dying from any cause, and an increase of 500 steps per day is associated with a 7% reduction in dying from cardiovascular disease.

The research also found that even if people took up to 20,000 steps a day, the health benefits continued to increase. A limit of steps beyond which the risk no longer decreases has not yet been identified. “Our study confirms that the more you walk, the better regardless of age and where you live. Furthermore, Banach says, our analysis indicates that even just 4,000 steps per day are enough to significantly reduce deaths from any cause and even fewer to reduce deaths from cardiovascular disease.

According to data from the World Health Organization, carrying out little physical activity, a bad habit worsened with the Covid pandemic, is the fourth most frequent cause of death in the world, with 3.2 million deaths per year related to a sedentary lifestyle.

Physical activity is useful for both young and old. Furthermore, around 4,000 steps a day are enough to reduce the risk of mortality from all causes and around 2,500 steps to reduce the risk of death from cardiovascular disease”, explains Francesco Barillà, president of the Italian Heart and Circulation Foundation of the Italian Society of Cardiology. “Certainly, if we increase the number of steps there is an additional benefit”, continues Barilà. “For example, for every 1,000 extra steps we have an additional 15% reduction in the risk of all-cause mortality. However, even if we increase the number by just 500 steps, we have an additional 7% reduction in the risk of cardiovascular death.” Furthermore, adds the cardiologist, “the study demonstrates that physical activity is important for reducing mortality from all causes. Therefore, doing physical activity is useful for our cardiovascular system, but it is equally useful for reducing the risk of many diseases including oncological or brain diseases ”, he concludes.

