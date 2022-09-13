It doesn’t matter how long your daily walk is: the important thing is that you do it. The benefit that the habit of walking brings to the body and spirit is by now well known, but the idea that the duration and intensity of walking are decisive in this sense must now be reconsidered.

While it is possible to reduce the risk of cancer, heart disease and, in general, premature death by taking up to 10,000 steps a day, on the other hand, data from a new study would show that any amount helps you stay healthy.

The health benefits increase step by step and peak at 10,000 steps, after which the effects wear off. Using a pedometer can be especially important for people who engage in unstructured and unplanned physical activity such as housework, gardening, and walking dogs.

“In particular, we found an association between the steps that are commonly taken to cope with daily life and a lower risk of cancer and heart disease,” noted the study co-author. Borja del Pozo Cruzadjunct associate professor at the University of Southern Denmark in Odense and senior researcher in health sciences at the University of Cadiz in Spain.

The new study was published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine and involved 78,500 people aged 40 to 79 who wore a wrist pedometer for 24 hours a day for seven days.After counting each person’s total number of steps each day, the researchers divided them into two categories: less than 40 steps per minute, such as when walking from room to room, and more than 40 steps per minute, or the so-called “intentional” walk.

A third category was created for performance peaks: those who took the most steps per minute in 30 minutes in the day (although those 30 minutes didn’t have to happen sequentially). Approximately seven years laterthe researchers compared that data with medical records and found that people who took the most steps per minute – in this case, about 80 steps per minute – showed a greater reduction in the risk of cancer, heart disease, and of early death from any health cause.

Del Pozo Cruz and his team discovered that taking 10,000 steps a day reduces the risk of dementia by 50%, while it decreases by 25% with a minimum of 3,800 steps per day. Not only that: walking at a fast pace of 112 steps per minute for 30 minutes maximizes risk reduction, lowering the risk of dementia by 62%. Moreover, the 30 minutes of brisk walking do not need to be consecutive, but can be distributed throughout the day.

The results of this study therefore demonstrate the benefits of physical activity, whatever it is, why strengthens the body by increasing muscles, including the heart, and gives you better physical shapein general, all of which are known to protect against cardiovascular disease and cancer, as well as other health problems.

