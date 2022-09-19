That walking defends against dementia, cardiovascular disease, cancer and death from these diseases has been confirmed by numerous experts. Now a new study has revealed that the recommended 10,000 steps per day are not required. But to live longer and healthier – better if you proceed quickly – far less is enough.

How many steps a day?

Matthew Ahmadi, researcher at the Charles Perkins Center of the University of Sydney. he revealed: “ For less active individuals, our study shows that even just 3,800 steps a day can reduce the risk of dementia by 25%“The work in particular showed that every 2,000 daily steps reduces the risk of premature death by 8-11%up to about 10,000 steps per day. ”Similar associations have been observed for cardiovascular disease and cancers.

The intensity of the walk

More steps per day was associated with a lower risk of each type of dementia, while 9,800 steps per day was the optimal dose linked to a 50% lower risk of dementia, but the risk was reduced by 25% with a minimum of 3,800 steps per day. It is not just the total daily steps that matter, they conclude, the intensity of the step or a faster pace in turn, they have been shown to reduce the risk of dementia, heart disease, cancer and death associated with these diseases.