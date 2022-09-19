Home Health Walking extends your life, but you don’t need 10 thousand steps a day
Health

Walking extends your life, but you don’t need 10 thousand steps a day

by admin
Walking extends your life, but you don’t need 10 thousand steps a day

That walking defends against dementia, cardiovascular disease, cancer and death from these diseases has been confirmed by numerous experts. Now a new study has revealed that the recommended 10,000 steps per day are not required. But to live longer and healthier – better if you proceed quickly – far less is enough.

How many steps a day?

Matthew Ahmadi, researcher at the Charles Perkins Center of the University of Sydney. he revealed: “ For less active individuals, our study shows that even just 3,800 steps a day can reduce the risk of dementia by 25%“The work in particular showed that every 2,000 daily steps reduces the risk of premature death by 8-11%up to about 10,000 steps per day. ”Similar associations have been observed for cardiovascular disease and cancers.

The intensity of the walk

More steps per day was associated with a lower risk of each type of dementia, while 9,800 steps per day was the optimal dose linked to a 50% lower risk of dementia, but the risk was reduced by 25% with a minimum of 3,800 steps per day. It is not just the total daily steps that matter, they conclude, the intensity of the step or a faster pace in turn, they have been shown to reduce the risk of dementia, heart disease, cancer and death associated with these diseases.

See also  Casellati meets 6 female presidents of scientific societies

You may also like

Two people infected in the Varese area by...

Covid vaccines, 45 million doses at risk of...

he does it every day

Yogurt, a study destroys all our beliefs: alarming

Epilepsy, Italian study discovers causes of chronicity –...

“Two new admissions to intensive care”

what causes this terrible feeling

Clemente Russo, interview between the gym, boxing and...

after a year, one in three infected no...

Swelling and discomfort? Beware of this intolerance: few...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy