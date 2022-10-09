In this month of October, the new free courses to become ‘walking leader’ start again, that is the reference figure of each walking group who organizes the walks, chooses the path and the duration, checks that everything is carried out safely, involves people and acts as a ‘motivator’. Three appointments have already been set in the coming weeks: the first a Modena on October 16, the second on November 5 a Castelfranco Emilia and the third a Vignolaon November 12th.

To date, there are over 50 groups active in the province and requests to participate in training courses are constant. Organized by Sports Medicine in collaboration with 118 and with general practitioners, they are open to citizens, to all professional figures of the Modena Local Health Authority, to Associations, to school staff and to undergraduates / graduates in physical education.

Il corso consists of a theoretical part and a practical test: the first involves the experts of Sports Medicine and general practitioners who will explain what are the benefits of physical activity on health, the graduates in Motor Sciences who will go into more detail with theories and methodology in the conduct of walking groups, the psychologists who will explain what characteristics a walking leader must have and the 118 operators who will provide first aid concepts and each District will be able to involve an additional expert on the subject in the lessons. The practical part, on the other hand, provides for the direct involvement of the participants who, during a group walk, will alternate in the role of leader, simulating the actual activity.

For the first course scheduled in Modena it is necessary to register by Friday 14 October by filling out the registration form available online

There is a maximum number of 30 participants. For information you can call 334 3406329 from Monday to Friday from 9 to 17.

I walking groups they can train independently and can count on the support of Sports Medicine which offers advice, evaluates, at the request of the walking leaders, the health conditions of the participants in the case of people with pathologies or particular conditions and inserts the walking group on the site regional Health Map.