They always say walking is good for you, but do you know how many calories you actually burn? The precise calculations are right here.

In these days of Christmas holidays we have certainly eaten a lot, perhaps until we almost burst and felt bad.

Our first thought, and goal, for January 2nd will surely be to get back in perfect shape, like before the holidays and maybe even better. And that’s why we immediately join the gym, or resume training if we were already registered, and we all focus on a very tough and strict diet, accompanied by detox drinks. For those who don’t have time or don’t want to go to the gym, there is another alternative method that allows us to keep fit and lose weight at the same time: walking. But have you ever wondered how many calorie do they really burn? Let’s see together what are the precise calculations.

Curious to know how many calories you burn walking? Here’s the truth about it

We said that after the Christmas holidays we would like to have a magic potion that would allow us to lose weight in no time and solve all kinds of weight problems. Certainly, among the many wishes expressed for the beginning of this new year, the one that cannot be missed is to find one’s physical shape. When you think about losing weight, you shouldn’t just think about wanting to look perfect and fit, in order to show yourself to the sea as the most beautiful of all; but often it is also a matter of health.

That’s why, those who can’t afford to go to the gym, due to lack of time or for an economic factor, tend to prefer walking in order to do some physical activity. As we well know, this is really good for our body: it makes the muscles of the legs and arms stronger, fortifies the heart, makes us more active and energetic, with a great desire to do during the day; in short, it is really perfect! But how many calories do you burn walking?

Obviously, even if we say that our main goal is not to lose excessive weight, we know that we crave to know the calories consumed during a walk. Well, a precise calculation to the thousandth is impossible to propose, but we can certainly rely on some data and give an approximate result. Let’s take into consideration an adult man with a weight and height commensurate with his age and gender: this man, in a walk of about an hour, will consume 150 to 200 calories.

If the walk starts to increase and get faster and faster, the latter will increase to approx 300; the same result will be obtained if the walk takes place uphill and not on a flat surface. But the moment they are consumed approx 500 it is in the snow; if in this period you have thought of taking a walk in the mountains, in the snow, know that you will consume so many!