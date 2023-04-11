Well begun is half done, says the old adage. And if he walks he does even better, we might add. Available to everyone, free, it does not require special equipment, but produces enormous benefits. Walkespecially at a brisk pace, it’s a great help. Especially in Western countries, where widespread well-being has resulted in a widespread sedentarization of habits as a side effect, with harmful effects on mood and health for all of us.

So much so that in Canada, the government has decided to take measures, promoting a massive campaign to encourage a physically active lifestyle, presenting it as a guarantee of a healthy and happy old age, as opposed to a senior age seriously penalized by illness and suffering . Net of the particularly aggressive style, to better capture the attention of public opinion, it is undeniable that the movement is a real cure-all for body and mind.

The diet is made by walking

In fact, a few minutes of walking a day are enough to have extraordinary results. If you practice this type of physical exercise consistently, as well as being the ideal activity for anyone who wants to lose weight, helps prevent heart disease, fight stress and strengthen our immune defences. In short, a real therapy. From a ‘dietary’ point of view, it must be said that walking even just once a day for a week allows you to burn 350 calories. But if we take more short walks every day we can burn up 1050 a week.

Furthermore, various scientific researches have shown that fasted exercise increases fat burning during and after training. For example, walking before breakfast, even just for 30 minutes, allows us to draw on fat reserves, consuming more than at other times of the day.

The physical health benefits…

As regards the direct effects on health, it must first of all be said that, according to an American research published last year in the AGS Journal, sustaining a pace of 3 km per hour or more can prevent heart failure. Researchers looked at more than 25,000 women aged 50 to 79, over a period of about 17 years, and found that those who walked at a brisk pace had a 34 percent lower risk of this type of disease. And if you can maintain an average pace of 80 steps per minutethe risk of cardiovascular problems is reduced by as much as 80%.

Brisk walking would be able to even lengthen lifeas confirmed by the main health authorities of Public Health England (PHE) and the Royal College of General Practitioners, according to which walking briskly for 10 minutes every day “can reduce the risk of premature death by 15%”.

…and for the mental one

And then there’s the effect on mental well-being. Many scientific studies have shown that walking or practicing physical activity in general can help avoid the occurrence of anxiety and depression. Furthermore, brisk walking also helps us prevent neurodegenerative diseases. This correlation is reaffirmed by an interesting research, published in 2022 in JAMA Neurology and conducted on a group of people between the ages of 40 and 79. The study in question showed that taking 3,800 to 9,800 steps every day can reduce the risk of cognitive decline by 25%.thus preventing diseases such as Alzheimer’s.