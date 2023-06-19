Walking lengthens life, let’s find out why together

Welcome to this article dedicated to the importance of walking in our daily lives. Are you ready to discover the many benefits of this simple activity that can improve your health and, at the same time, lengthen your life? Walking is a form of exercise that is accessible to everyone, including beginners, and can be easily integrated into your daily routine. In this article, we’ll explore why walking is so beneficial and why it prolongs life.

Figure 1 – Walking is a physical activity within everyone’s reach, it brings us many blessings and lengthens our life

Walk for a longer life

Walking is a low-impact physical activity that engages muscles throughout the body, promoting overall well-being. Numerous scientific studies show that regular walking can help lengthen our life. According to research conducted by the American Heart Association, brisk walking for at least 30 minutes a day can reduce the risk of developing heart disease, stroke and type 2 diabetes, among other conditions related to a sedentary lifestyle 1.

Walking can help us maintain a healthy body weight, improve blood circulation and reduce blood pressure. This, in turn, decreases the risk of developing cardiovascular disease. A study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association showed that walking at a moderate pace can reduce overall mortality, increasing longevity 2.

The benefits of walking

Not only does walking help us live longer, but it offers a number of health benefits that can positively influence our overall well-being. Let’s see together some of the main benefits:

Improve cardiovascular health: Walking is an aerobic exercise that stimulates the heart and lungs, improving the efficiency of the cardiovascular system. This leads to better oxygen delivery to muscles and tissues, reducing the risk of heart disease.

Increases energy and stamina: Regular walking can increase energy levels and physical endurance, allowing us to face daily challenges with greater vigor.

Stimulates the metabolism: Walking can speed up your metabolism, which can help you lose weight and maintain a healthy BMI (body mass index).

Improve mood and reduce stress: Exercise, including the simple act of walking, stimulates the production of endorphins, known as “happiness hormones”. This can help improve mood and reduce stress and anxiety.

Strengthens muscles and bones: Although walking is a low impact exercise, it helps tone the muscles of the lower limbs, improving strength and endurance. It also stimulates bone health, helping to prevent osteoporosis.

Improve brain function: Regular walking can also benefit the brain. Several studies have shown that moderate physical activity can improve memory, concentration, and overall cognitive function.

Examples of walking exercises

If you are new to walking, here are some examples of exercises you can try:

Fast walk: Start with a brisk walk for at least 30 minutes a day. You can gradually increase the speed and duration over time.

Interval training: Alternate moments of walking at a normal pace with moments of faster walking or jogging. This type of workout helps improve endurance and burn more calories.

Uphill walk: Find a hill or use the treadmill with adjustable incline to further stimulate the leg muscles and cardiovascular system.

Walking with sticks (Nordic walking): Use sticks specially designed for walking, also involving the upper limbs. This type of walking intensifies your workout and works more muscles.

Hiking: Explore nature trails or parks near your living area. Hiking allows you to immerse yourself in nature while performing a full physical activity.

Always remember to consult your doctor before starting any exercise program, especially if you have any pre-existing medical conditions.

“Every step you take brings you closer to a new goal. Every step you take makes you stronger. Every step you take takes you away from immobility and brings you closer to realizing your dreams.” – Unknown

Conclusion

Walking is a simple yet powerful physical activity that can help improve the quality of our lives. In addition to lengthening our life, walking regularly offers numerous health benefits, both physically and mentally. So, there’s no excuse not to hit the road and take a step towards a healthier, longer life. Put on your comfortable shoes, choose a pleasant route and start enjoying the benefits of walking today!

