Walking, not just to lose weight: the benefits go far beyond that

Doctors have always recommended keeping the body moving: walking is a real panacea for health and beyond.

The Sedentary life it can turn into a poison for the body, however it is enough walk for at least 30 minutes per day to completely change your physical condition. In fact, walking involves a series of health benefits: from the stimulation of the circulation, to the speeding up of the metabolism, up to the consequent weight loss. Muscles, if you respect constancy and a decisive step, tend to define themselves and this simple aspect allows us to develop self-esteem at the same time: we therefore appear healthier, invigorated and obviously stronger to the outside eye.

Walking and health – newsby.it We are therefore used to associating physical activity, especially walking, with a simple matter of circulation and weight loss. In reality we are faced with a daily practice that acts on the body in its entirety. So let’s analyze all the benefits of daily walks, both from the point of view of the body in its functionality, and in relation to our psychophysical health.

Walking, benefits on physical fitness and more!

So what are they? the real benefits of this type of business? Let’s study them in detail:

Maintaining healthy weight : as we explained previously, the body inevitably burns calories during physical activity, consequently it is possible to lose weight by simply walking for half an hour a day. Your physique, in the time of activity, will appear increasingly leaner and more defined.

: as we explained previously, the body inevitably burns calories during physical activity, consequently it is possible to lose weight by simply walking for half an hour a day. Your physique, in the time of activity, will appear increasingly leaner and more defined. Reduces the risk of chronic diseases : physical health and the correct functioning of the organism allow us to stimulate the immune system and the metabolism itself. Daily physical activity therefore inevitably counteracts the onset of food-related pathologies – such as obesity and diabetes – and at the same time promotes digestion, reducing any gastroesophageal reflux problems.

: physical health and the correct functioning of the organism allow us to stimulate the immune system and the metabolism itself. Daily physical activity therefore inevitably counteracts the onset of food-related pathologies – such as obesity and diabetes – and at the same time promotes digestion, reducing any gastroesophageal reflux problems. Cure for the heart: among the benefits of walking we certainly find the stimulation of circulation, this shows how a simple daily walk can strengthen the heart, preventing heart attacks and any non-congenital cardiovascular diseases. But that’s not all: efficient blood circulation includes the disappearance and prevention of varicose veins, a problem that can arise with age.

We come now to the psychophysical benefitsmostly related to strong brain influence and stimulation during physical activity: