Walking is important for keeping fit. But pay attention to how this activity is carried out. It is indeed important to follow some advice

One of the activities that are most practiced to keep fit practice the walk. It is a daily habit that has many benefits. Indeed, according to science, this activity does diminish appetite, burns calories, decreases joint pain, strengthens the immune system and prevents diabetes and Alzheimer’s.

But among the reasons why more and more people decide to walk there is one that prevails. In other words, keeping fit. We must not forget that carrying out this activity leads to a improvement of metabolism but also to the prevention of joint, lung and heart pain. But it is essential – when you decide to undertake this activity and you are ignorant on the subject – to follow some tricks that they will get better the effectiveness of walking.

Walk: only in this way will it be effective

It is very important to remind who should get ready for the first time to this activity that, although the pace and intensity is lower than a run, one must never force and exceed one’s limits. It is advisable to respect them to avoid taking unnecessary risks.

Therefore, beginners should not stress their body with long walks. Initially, to get used to 15 minutes at sustained and constant speed is enough. We must not underestimate the importance of posture. The back, while walking, must be straight. Looking forward with shoulders down. The foot must then perform the following movement: foot, heel, toe. If time is short, the walk can be broken: half an hour in the morning or afternoon and half an hour in the evening.