Wall-mounted Pilates: it’s the latest trend in home fitness

Pilates workouts on the wall have been depopulating on social media for a few months. Many wonder if this novelty of home fitness really works. We asked Silvia Colombara, a certified Pilates teacher (ilovepilates.it). «It was a discovery for me too, because it does not fall within the traditional method devised by Joseph Pilates. So I tried it myself. I came to the conclusion that the wall can really be a new tool to make training even more fun » she tells us. «But be careful: I recommend it to those who already do pilates and are at an intermediate level. It presupposes a basic knowledge of this discipline, which is based on the correct posture to assume while practicing». And so all the do-it-yourself courses that they offer us online and seem to aim only for weight loss? Better stay away, because this new version of pilates has many points in its favor, but it won’t make you lose pounds.

Wall Pilates: in practice

One of the difficulties of wall pilates is finding a free wall at home. «A valid alternative is to use the surface of the entrance door» advises Colombara. Once this obstacle has been overcome, it allows you to do a complete job and has a lot of potential. First of all, you can vary the exercises by modulating the intensity of the muscle load. You can make them more dynamic and challenging or, conversely, less impactful, if you use the wall as a resistance and with different inclinations. «Let’s think, for example, of the exercise in which, lying on the ground, knees bent and feet against the wall, you lift your pelvis. It is certainly more demanding than with support on the ground» explains the expert. In some cases, the wall also helps you keep your balance, so you stay focused on the movement, which is consequently more effective. The cornerstones of Pilates, such as the importance of alignment between the head, shoulders and hips, and listening to the body, are emphasized. «It is thanks to the tactile feedback of the body in close contact with the wall as you practice. This makes it easier to maintain posture and the correct retroversion of the pelvis» explains Silvia Colombara.

This explains all the success that wall pilates is gathering.

Want to get to work? Start like this

If you are not a beginner, you can take the online wall-mounted pilates course created by Silvia Colombara. You can find it on Nuvolapilates.uscreen.io and it is structured in ten video lessons. The expert teaches you how to use a wall to work on various parts of the body, from the legs to the buttocks to the abs.

To get an idea, on Instagram you can follow the profiles of many Italian and foreign trainers, also conquered by the trend, such as @ginkgo_pilatesacademy, @koelpilates and the New Yorker @ashleydeleonpilates.

