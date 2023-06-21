Wall Street, futures down; Expected Comments From Fed Officials From Investing.com

© Reuters.

Investing.com – The US stock open was seen lower on Tuesday, giving up some of the previous week’s gains as comments from Federal Reserve officials, including Chairman Jerome Powell, were focused.

Wall Street’s major indexes all rallied last week after the Fed’s rate-hiking cycle paused, with the and the seeing their best weekly performances since March, rising 2.6% respectively and 3.3%.

Spotlight on Fed officials

However, benchmarks are preparing to start the new holiday-shorter week more subdued, with speeches from a number of Fed officials likely to be the main drivers of sentiment given the absence of economic data significant (during the day the data on and on the month of May will be published).

While it stopped after 10 consecutive interest rate hikes since last year, it is geared towards two more hikes this year, if the situation permits.

St. Louis Federal Reserve Chairman, New York Fed Chairman and Fed Vice Chairman for Banking Oversight Michael Barr will deliver keynote speeches during the session.

Additionally, the Fed Chairman will begin his two-day testimony to Congress tomorrow.

Modest cut in Chinese interest rates

Sentiment took a hit after China‘s central bank lowered its lending standards by 10 basis points, disappointing those expecting a bigger cut to prop up the struggling housing sector.

Indeed, expectations are high that Beijing will announce stronger stimulus measures, as last week’s economic data suggested that the world‘s second-largest economy is struggling to maintain the initial momentum generated by the lifting of COVID restrictions.

FedEx quarterly results

In company news, delivery giant FedEx (NYSE:) will report its quarterly results after the close on Tuesday.

The company could see increased profits thanks to cost cuts it took last year, though investors will be interested to know whether these actions have helped it catch up with rival United Parcel Service (NYSE:) on the margin front.

Oil up thanks to Chinese demand

Crude oil prices rose on Tuesday on signs of increased demand from China, the world‘s largest importer.

At the time of writing, blue futures were up 0.3% to $72.11 a barrel, while the contract for crude oil was up 1% to $76.86 a barrel.

Meanwhile, the prices fell by 0.4% to 1,963.65 dollars an ounce, while the exchange rate rose by 0.1% to 1.0928.

(Article produced with the contribution of Oliver Gray).

