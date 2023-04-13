Major US stock indexes back into positive territoryin a session characterized by several changes of direction, after the data on US inflation in March came out better than the consensus of analysts: consumer prices increased less than the previous month.

At 19.20 the Dow Jones was up 0.47% to 33,843 points, while the S&P500 gained 0.36% to 4,124 points. Plus sign also for the Nasdaq (+0.21% to 12,057 points).

Tesla it is confirmed in negative territory (-1.46% at 184.05 dollars).