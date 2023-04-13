Home Health Wall Street, the performance in the session of April 12, 2023
Health

Wall Street, the performance in the session of April 12, 2023

by admin
Wall Street, the performance in the session of April 12, 2023

Major US stock indexes back into positive territoryin a session characterized by several changes of direction, after the data on US inflation in March came out better than the consensus of analysts: consumer prices increased less than the previous month.

At 19.20 the Dow Jones was up 0.47% to 33,843 points, while the S&P500 gained 0.36% to 4,124 points. Plus sign also for the Nasdaq (+0.21% to 12,057 points).

Tesla it is confirmed in negative territory (-1.46% at 184.05 dollars).

This text is written for informational purposes only, can be modified at any time and can NOT be considered a solicitation of public savings. The website does not guarantee the correctness and does not assume responsibility for the use of the information contained therein.

See also  Borsa Italiana, the comment of the session of 13 March 2023

You may also like

Fats in the blood, here are the foods...

Immune system helps itself – medicine and health,...

China, another virus nightmare: a woman dies of...

International Patient Safety Day

“Covid Commission? Investigations also on the Regions”: the...

Social Health Operators (OSS): correct administration of meals...

Increasing case numbers of skin diphtheria in Germany

ATP Montecarlo 2023: Matteo Berrettini, champion reaction! He...

Parkinson’s therapy: New method enables detection in the...

Volleyball, Scandicci wins the Cev Cup

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy